Inspired Launches V-Play Soccer 3.0 with Kaizen Gaming for the Greek Market

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that it has launched V-Play Soccer 3.0™ online in Greece on www.stoiximan.gr . Kaizen Gaming, one of the fastest-growing Game-Tech companies in Europe that operates in Greece and Cyprus under the Stoiximan brand and in Germany, Romania, Portugal and Brazil under the international brand Betano, is launching three channels of Soccer initially, including versions of the English League, a European League (featuring teams which Stoiximan and Betano sponsors) and a European National teams Soccer competition, which will be quickly followed by a version of the Greek League. Stoiximan will be heavily promoting Virtual Soccer in the run up to the Euro 2020 Soccer tournament which takes place from June 11, 2021 through July 11, 2021. Soon thereafter, Inspired will launch V-Play Basketball, both US and European variants, followed by additional phases of content launches planned for 2021.

"This is our first Virtuals launch with Kaizen Gaming and we are very excited to kick it off with Soccer 3.0 in the run up to the Euro 2020 Soccer tournament," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Kaizen has done a great job on the marketing and promotions leading up to the launch and we are confident this will be a big hit, based on the popularity of our Virtuals in Greece. Greece has been a standout region for our Virtuals products and launching our latest content into this market is a key strategic initiative in 2021."

Inspired's Virtual Soccer and Basketball games have been the top performers in Greece and this online launch brings Inspired's best-in-class Virtual Sports content directly to customers both online and on mobile via the official website of Stoiximan in Greece, stoiximan.gr. Kaizen Gaming and Inspired will further strengthen their collaboration by launching in more markets that Kaizen Gaming operates in the upcoming months.

"Our partnership with Inspired highlights our commitment to continuously offer innovative products to our customers. We are very impressed with how Inspired has tailored their Virtuals to the Greek market through their longstanding presence in the retail market and we are ecstatic to launch V-Play Soccer 3.0 right in time for the Euro 2020 Soccer tournament. We are looking forward to our customers experiencing the amazing graphics and unique betting opportunities on offer within Inspired's Virtual Sports," said Vangelis Kalloudis, Virtual Sports Manager of Kaizen Gaming.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Kaizen Gaming

Kaizen Gaming is the largest Game-Tech company in Greece and one of the fastest growing companies of the industry in Europe. Today the company operates in 6 countries: Greece and Cyprus with the brand Stoiximan, Germany, Romania, Portugal and Brazil with its international brand Betano. Investing in technology and human resources, the company has managed to increase sevenfold the human capital over the course of 4 years, currently employing more than 850 employees, 260 of which are staffing only the Technology department.

For more information about our company visit www.kaizengaming.com.

For corporate responsibility programs visit www.iroes.gr while for the Try This At Home action you can learn more at https://kaizengaming.com/braingain/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

