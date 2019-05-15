Inspired Renews Contract With BetVictor

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has signed a long-term extension to provide its scheduled Virtual Sports online to BetVictor, a leading global online gambling company. BetVictor's interactive Virtual Sports platform currently includes six individual sports and 24/7 coverage, serving customers all over the world. This new deal includes the provision of additional streams of Virtual Sports content on BetVictor's interactive platform and a roadmap of new content.

BetVictor will be one of the first Inspired customers to launch Virtual Basketball later in the year as well as the exclusive Virtual Grand National product.

"Basketball is the second most popular team sport, with avid fan bases around the world," said Steve Rogers, Chief Commercial Officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired. "We knew basketball could be huge for the Virtual Sports category if it was done to the highest standard, so we consulted with professional players and invested in the latest motion-capture technology to create the most realistic and exciting product to date. BetVictor is the perfect customer to launch our Virtual Basketball game, as they're always excited to bring their customers the best and most entertaining experiences."

"We have been working with Inspired since 2010 on a number of Virtual Sports and the Virtual Basketball product sets a new benchmark for graphics and animation in the industry," said Eoin Ryan, Director of Product at BetVictor. "Live basketball is one of our customers' preferred sports, and for us to be one of the first operators to launch Virtual Basketball is really exciting. I am confident our customers will respond well to it," added Ryan.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Interactive Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs more than 650 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About BetVictor

BetVictor is a leading global online gambling company. Its focus is to offer customers a simple, intuitive and personal betting experience. Digitally data-led, BetVictor provides in-house technologies and product development capabilities enabling the company to build successful partnerships. With more than 500 employees, BetVictor is an established innovator in the gaming industry.

BetVictor is an Official Principal Partner of Liverpool Football Club since 2016 and the headline sponsor of Cheltenham's November Meeting including the feature BetVictor Gold Cup.

Established in 1946, Michael Tabor acquired sole-ownership of BetVictor in 2014 having previously been a major shareholder in the business. BetVictor has its headquarters in Gibraltar with tech hubs in London and Budapest. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about BetVictor visit us on LinkedIn.

