Inspired Signs Exclusive Worldwide Virtual Sports License With NFL Alumni

As the pioneer of Virtual Sports, Inspired has recreated the action of the world's most popular sports for more than 15 years. With this agreement, Inspired will have exclusive worldwide rights to utilize the brand and image of the NFLA members for its Virtual Products. Inspired intends to use its award-winning visual effects and the latest in motion capture technology to bring the NFLA greats to life, delivering an experience and not just a game with its 'Legends of Football'. Inspired is currently the only provider of Virtual Football, which has received a tremendous response since launching in 2018, as evidenced by bet365's recent launch of two new channels of football.

Inspired's "Legends of Football" virtual football game will showcase some legends of the game, including NFL Hall of Fame players like Franco Harris. Harris said, "I'm excited to see the Inspired virtual product and connect with fans who may not have seen me or some of my contemporaries play during our careers. I'm especially proud of the benefit that will be derived by the NFL Alumni retired players as they transition into their lives after football."

Phil Villipiano, the All Pro and 2019 GridIron Greats Hall of Fame inductee from the Oakland Raiders, who was on the field with Franco during the famous "Immaculate Reception" play, said it best, "I know it's only virtual football, but it sure would be great to see the outcome of that play differently. Like Franco, I'm excited that proceeds from the 'Legends of Football' virtual game will go to the benefit of my fellow NFL Alumni to help them in areas like healthcare."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with the NFLA and VEEPIO," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired Entertainment. "We have had great success since the introduction of our Virtual Football games but we expect this partnership to take it to the next level. VEEPIO allows us to produce the first-ever suite of entertainment products featuring the brands and images of the 'Legends of Football'. Fans will love cheering on their favorite superstar players of all time, creating a more passionate and competitive experience."

The primary focus of the NFLA is to serve, assist and inform players in their post-NFL lives. Alumni are offered a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to the league and their former teammates. The NFLA also continues to support organizations and projects that offer special promise to advance the quality of life in communities where Alumni chapters are located. Together, the NFLA raises more than $1 million a year for local nonprofit causes.

"We are always looking for new and different channels to expand our reach, assist our members, and help our local communities," said NFLA CEO Beasley Reese. "This partnership with Inspired fits well within our primary mission of 'Caring for Our Own'. The Legends of Football suite of games helps position NFL alumni to grow their brands, embrace technology, and enhance their financial stability.

"As the award-winning recognized leader in Virtual Sports, Inspired is the perfect fit for VEEPIO and the NFLA," said Jonathan Ohliger, CEO of VEEPIO. "They have grown the Virtual Sports category massively in recent years, but no one has offered a virtual football game with the former players. We have every confidence that Inspired will put together an exhilarating suite of games that will help benefit NFLA member initiatives."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 35,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs 600 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About VEEPIO

Founded in 2015, VEEPIO is a content optimization technology platform. VEEPIO's innovative software development kit enables brands to link content from any online resource directly into media within their mobile application, eliminating the need for the user to leave the ecosystem of the company's app. For more information please visit: https://twitter.com/veepio

About NFL Alumni

The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former National Football League players, coaches and other employees whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The association offers a variety of health, financial and learning programs to help its members. For more information please visit: nflalumni.org.

