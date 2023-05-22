INSPIRED SIGNS LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR THE CONTINUED PROVISION OF VIRTUAL SPORTS FOR FLUTTER-OWNED PADDY POWER

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has signed a long-term contract extension as the provider of Virtual Sports to Paddy Power, a bookmaker that owns and operates over 600 betting shops across the UK and Ireland. Paddy Power is a central brand within Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR), a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider.

As part of the agreement, Inspired will continue to provide its products to the entire Paddy Power retail estate in the UK and Ireland.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Paddy Power in supporting their retail venues across the UK and Ireland, as we have done for the past 12 years," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "We will continue to provide Paddy Power with our latest products and technology giving them the advantage of our leading content for their Virtual Sports offerings."

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Inspired for Virtual Sports products in all our retail betting shops in the UK and Ireland" said Vince Bateson, Head of Retail Gaming for Paddy Power. "Our customers enjoy Virtual products and our ongoing partnership with the Inspired team ensures we continue to provide the best possible experience in our retail shops."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Flutter Entertainment plc:

Flutter Entertainment plc (the "Group") is a global sports-betting and gaming company reporting as four divisions:

UK & Ireland : includes the Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power , Betfair and Tombola brands offering a diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services across the UK and Ireland , along with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops.

: includes the Sky Betting and Gaming, , Betfair and Tombola brands offering a diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services across the UK and , along with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops. Australia : the Sportsbet brand offers online sport betting and is the Australian market leader.

: the Sportsbet brand offers online sport betting and is the Australian market leader. International: includes PokerStars, Sisal, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee operating in multiple jurisdictions around the world offering a diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services.

US: includes FanDuel, TVG, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing wagering products to customers across various states in the US and Canada .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 646 277-1285

For Press and Sales

[email protected]

www.inseinc.com

@Inspired_News

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.