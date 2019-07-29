Inspired Signs Virtuals And Interactive Contract With Loto-Québec

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has signed a three-year contract with Société des casinos du Québec Inc ("Loto-Québec") to provide its award-winning scheduled and on-demand Virtual Sports as well as its best-in-class Interactive casino content to Loto-Québec's online gaming website, lotoquebec.com. Inspired content will be enabled for players in Quebec in the third quarter of 2019.

This agreement will allow Loto-Québec to utilize content from Inspired's popular portfolio of Interactive slots, table games and Virtual Sports on-demand content including Maximus Soldier of Rome™, Book of the Irish® and 1st Down™ Slots, which is the first slot title to include football virtual clips.

"Loto-Québec is a hugely successful corporation that we consider a key partner in our North American expansion strategy," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "They have been at the forefront of Canadian gaming and we are delighted to partner with them to offer Loto-Québec players something unique and different than what they already have access to."

Shortly following the initial launch, Loto-Québec will deploy Inspired's industry-leading Virtual Plug N Play™ solution, a complete end-to-end online scheduled Virtual Sports solution that allows operators to access Inspired's award-wining scheduled Virtual games with minimal integration effort and rapid speed-to-market. Plug N Play is a white label product and will be branded to meet Loto-Québec's needs.

Claire Osborne, Vice President of Interactive for Inspired, added, "Loto-Québec's online gaming site is high-performance, entertaining and enjoyable. Given its extremely user-friendly interface, we believe our easy and seamless Plug N Play solution will fit in perfectly."

Loto-Québec conducts and manages gambling in Quebec, including lottery, sports betting, casino, poker and bingo, through multiple channels of distribution. lotoquebec.com is Loto-Québec's secure, regulated online and mobile channel, with a growing selection of lottery games, sports betting, casino, XP, poker and bingo entertainment.

"The addition of Inspired's popular casino titles and a library of fresh on demand and scheduled Virtual Sports games boosts our portfolio and allows us to reach a wider audience," said Julie Benoît, e-commerce General manager for Société des casinos du Québec (SCQ). "We're excited to see continued growth as a result of this partnership."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 35,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs more than 650 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our site at www.inseinc.com .

Contact :

Aimee Remey

Aimee.remey@inseinc.com

+1 646 620-6737

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inseinc.com

