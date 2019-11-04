Inspired Spine holds Annual Minimally Invasive Spine Education Conference and Cadaver Lab

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine recently held its Annual Minimally Invasive Spine Education Conference and Cadaver Lab on November 1st-2nd, 2019 in Burnsville Minnesota. Spine surgeons from around the US attended the conference, which featured Inspired Spine's revolutionary OLLIF spinal procedure.

Board Certified Neurosurgeon Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Inspired Spine's Chief Medical Officer, led the training which included three (3) live case observations. Sessions included presentations on clinical indications, published research, pre and post operative pain management and an MIS-procedure cadaver lab.

After the presentations, surgeons learned and practiced the OLLIF technique in the cadaver lab with guidance from Dr. Abbasi.

The OLLIF procedure, which stands for Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion, has revolutionized the treatment of degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis/arthritis and degenerative scoliosis. This minimally invasive spinal fusion approach requires only a dime-sized incision and is often performed as an outpatient surgery.

Inspired Spine has developed and successfully performs a "thoracic derivative" of the OLLIF known as Direct Thoracic Interbody Fusion (DTIF). Employing the DTIF technique enables a surgeon to perform a thoracic fusion without requiring a thoracotomy. Inspired Spine Surgeons are the only providers in the world currently performing this thoracic fusion procedure.

Inspired Spine has published numerous peer reviewed studies on OLLIF patient outcomes, demonstrating that this technique delivers 90% less blood loss than TLIF, shorter post-op hospital stays and significantly faster recovery.

Inspired Spine is dedicated to the education and training of surgeons on the most advanced surgical techniques which are developed through evidence based practice and documented with data collection and peer reviewed studies. As such, OLLIF has been demonstrated to deliver remarkable patient outcomes superior to those delivered by other currently employed fusion techniques.

With over 1,000 cases successfully performed to date, Inspired Spine's OLLIF procedure has become the new standard of care in minimally invasive spine surgery. Visit https://inspiredspine.com to read about the proven benefits, hear from satisfied patients and view a detailed animation of the procedure. Call (952) 405-6714 for more information and to schedule a consultation.

Media Contact: Mike Hanson, mhanson@inspiredspine.org

SOURCE Inspired Spine

Related Links

http://www.inspiredspine.com

