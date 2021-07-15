Inspired Spine Hosted a Surgery Observation and Cadaver Lab Last Month

Many surgeons that participate in Inspired Spine case observation and training events depart with a deeper understanding of the OLLIF approach combined with a genuine desire and excitement to incorporate this technique into their spine surgery practices.

Dr. Abbasi, MD PhD, a board certified Neurosurgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Inspired Spine, explained, "Although hosting a cadaver lab is resource intensive, it is the best way to ensure that surgeons can initially learn and practice the OLLIF technique in a safe and controlled environment."

During the two-part event, the attendees observed Dr. Abbasi performing a complex multilevel OLLIF fusion in under an hour at an Ambulatory Surgery Center. The surgeons were provided a real-time view of the OLLIF procedure's superior efficiency as compared to open-spine surgery.

After the event, Dr. Abbasi made the point that "Inspired Spine continues to teach surgeons free of charge, as its primary mission is to elevate and improve the standards of minimally invasive spine care."

The OLLIF approach, on average, requires just 40 minutes of procedure time, while open methods for lumbar fusion are typically performed in 2-4 hours. Many OLLIF patients are discharged from the surgery center within 2-4 hours post-op, which is extremely unusual for spinal fusions.

"It is very uncommon for a private healthcare provider to operate an entire educational facility with a fully equipped cadaver lab. Furthermore, we are the only private practice of whom we are aware that has incorporated a CT machine to present immediate post-training results from the cadaver," said Dr Abbasi.

Following a surgeon's participation in its observation and cadaver lab events, Inspired Spine also delivers continuous instruction at the surgeon's practice location. This extensive training includes Inspired Spine surgeons providing proctoring in hospital and ASC operating rooms across the nation.

With two locations in Minnesota, and an expanding national network of surgeons who are incorporating the revolutionary OLLIF procedure into their practices across the country, Inspired Spine is continuously growing with affiliate surgeons in Massachusetts, Maryland, Colorado, Texas and Michigan.

Inspired Spine will also be hosting a Cadaver Anatomy Lab on July 21st and another Surgeon Observation and Cadaver Lab on August 18th, 2021.

