Inspired Spine Hosts 1st CME Conference

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine held their first CME conference on Wednesday, September 18th. Physical Therapists and Chiropractors were given the option to attend the conference free of charge and receive CME credits by attending in person at the Burnsville, MN Headquarters or attending through a video conference link. The conference generated a lot of interest and attracted many attendees nationwide. The topic for the conference was "Nature of Pain and Pain Management" with Inspired Spine and local Physical Therapy and Chiropractic partners presenting data on Physical Therapy related to the Spine, Diagnostic/Treatment option in relation to spine and, pain management before and after spine surgery. "This is another step forward for us," explained Dr. Hamid Abbasi Chief Medical Officer of Inspired Spine. "We are committed to not only provide better spinal care to all patients who are suffering from chronic back pain, but also educate other providers to do the same." Inspired Spine will also be hosting a 2 Day Observation/Cadaver Lab the first weekend of November where all attending surgeons will receive CME Credits. "This is a great event for us to educate current spine surgeons on our unique procedures by giving them the opportunity to observe live surgery and also a hands on experience during the cadaver lab," explained Abbasi.

Inspired Spine is a Minnesota based total spinal healthcare provider committed to treating back and neck pain using the least invasive approach that's appropriate for your condition. We have raised the standard of care for treating the most complex spinal conditions with our unique advanced minimally invasive surgical procedures which make your recovery faster and easier.

However, surgery is never the first choice for back pain treatment and we will always take the most conservative approach to effectively treat your spine related ailment via non-surgical options. Our Multi-Dimensional Conservative Protocols offer a wide range of non-invasive therapies and pain management services that may relieve your back pain before surgical options are even considered.

Patients travel from all over the country to receive this revolutionary care. Visit the Inspired Spine website or call 952-405-6714 for more information on the procedures or to setup a complimentary MRI review.

