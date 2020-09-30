Inspired Spine Hosts 3rd Observation and Cadaver Lab of 2020

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to utilize the most advanced training methods available, Inspired Spine hosted their 3rd Cadaver Lab of the year, this last week. Doctors from around the country flew in to not only observe the procedure in the OR, but also have a hands-on experience with the OLLIF procedure during the Cadaver Lab, held at the Inspired Campus. Many doctors who have attended these Labs in the past leave not only with a deeper understanding of the procedure, but an excitement to bring the method into their own practice. Using a cadaver is a way to ensure the doctors can practice this method in a safe and controlled environment as Dr. Abbasi, a board certified Neurosurgeon and CMO of Inspired Spine, guides them through the procedure. Having Dr. Abbasi there for the procedure ensures that any and all questions will be answered immediately through example, thus making learning the procedure more efficient.

During the two-part event, the attendees observed Dr. Abbasi doing the procedure in the OR at a local Ambulatory Surgery Center. The surgeons were given a real-time view of how much faster the OLLIF procedure can be done when compared to the traditional open-back surgery. After the event, Dr. Abbasi made the point that "Inspired Spine continues to teach surgeons, and drive change to the current standard of care of Spinal Fusion." A sentiment that fits in with the company's mission statement that they are working to "raise the standard of care for the most complex conditions with their unique advanced minimally invasive spinal fusions—fluoroscopic surgeries that make recovery faster and easier."

The OLLIF procedure, on average, takes just 40 minutes when the same surgery would take 2-4 hours with the traditional method. More often than not, the very same patient will be discharged from the surgery center within 2-4 hours after the surgery. Inspired Spine is a total spine care provider committed to treating back and neck pain with the least invasive approach that's appropriate for the patient's condition.

With two locations in Minnesota, and a growing network of surgeons who are working towards bringing the revolutionary OLLIF procedure to their practices across the country, Inspired Spine is continuously growing.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about Inspired Spine please visit inspiredspine.com or call 952-405-9760

SOURCE Inspired Spine

Related Links

http://www.inspiredspine.com

