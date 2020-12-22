Inspired Spine Study Demonstrates Effective Treatment of Spinal Stenosis without Laminectomy

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine has released an innovative study on the effectiveness of the Physiologic decompression of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis through anatomic restoration using Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) for the treatment of Spinal Stenosis. Using OLLIF makes it unnecessary to perform the significantly more invasive bone and muscle resection.

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis (LSS) is one of the most common indications for spinal surgery. Traditionally, decompression is achieved by removing bony and ligamentous structures through open surgery which is invasive and potentially destabilizes the spine. However, recent studies have shown that symptomatic relief can be accomplished in most patients by increasing intervertebral and interpedicular height alone. In this study, Dr. Hamid Abbasi CMO of Inspired Spine, evaluated whether Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) can effectively and safely relieve symptoms of LSS when an indication for fusion is present.

The findings of this study have been released and found that Trans-Kambin OLLIF delivers anatomic restoration of intradiscal and interpedicular distance, which results in physiologic decompression of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis in patients undergoing lumbar fusion for degenerative or herniated disc disease, Spondylolisthesis, or scoliosis. Amongst patients with LSS, OLLIF results in significant improvement of radiculopathy, and patient-reported disability in the majority of patients with low rates of long-term complications. Unlike other minimally invasive surgery (MIS) fusions, OLLIF can be safely used from T12-S1. You can view the study in its entirety at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7703990/pdf/cureus-0012-00000011716.pdf

"We have thousands of patient testimonials that immediately after waking up from surgery the symptoms of Stenosis including leg pain was gone. Until now, many surgeons thought this result was only possible with invasive cutting of the bone (Laminectomy)" said Dr. Abbasi. "It was time to put these groundbreaking results in a formal study, now we can achieve better results faster without destabilizing the spine."

Inspired Spine is a Minnesota based, innovative total spine Health Company that offers procedures that optimize the way lumbar fusions are performed. The methods result in less recovery time, less blood loss, and a procedure time as low as 40 minutes. To date, Inspired Spine Surgeons have performed over 1500 OLLIF procedures to successfully treat many lumbar spine conditions. Patients travel from all over the world to receive this revolutionary care. Visit the Inspired Spine Website at www.inspiredspine.com or call 952-405-6714 for more information.

