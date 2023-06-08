Inspired Spine SurgCenter announces grand opening of state-of-the-art facility

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine Surgery Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new facility in Burnsville, MN. The new center, which is located at 1601 Hwy 13 E, Burnsville, MN 55337, boasts a cutting-edge design and the latest in medical technology, making it one of the most advanced surgery centers in the region.

Dr. Abbasi in the new Inspired Spine SurgCenter Lobby with surgeons Dr. Jimenez, Dr. Sadeh, and Dr. Nabizadeh who came in from across the country to observe and take part in a training lab following the observation.
Dr. Abbasi performing an OLLIF surgery in the new Inspired Spine SurgCenter with 3 Surgeons from around the country observing.
The Inspired Spine Surgery Center is a specialized facility that offers minimally invasive spinal surgeries, designed to reduce pain and recovery time for patients. The new facility is equipped with the most advanced equipment available, including high-definition imaging systems and advanced anesthesia and monitoring systems. The center's state-of-the-art design was created with patient comfort and safety in mind, providing a calm and welcoming environment for patients to receive complex spinal care in an ambulatory setting.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new facility, which will allow us to provide the highest quality care including spinal fusion to our patients in a comfortable and advanced environment," said Dr. Hamid Abbasi, founder and CMO of Inspired Spine Surgery Center. "Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering personalized care and the most advanced treatments to our patients, and we are confident that our new facility will allow us to continue to do so."

An observation and training lab was held in the new facility, where 3 Surgeons from across the country attended. Surgeon Attendee Dr. Morteza Sadeh said "What Inspired Spine has achieved and founded is truly impressive, the cases are done in such an effortless and slick manner that makes it look easy! And the patients' happiness is priceless."

The grand opening of the new Inspired Spine Surgery Center will take place on June 23rd, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception to follow. Members of the community are invited to attend the event, tour the facility, and meet the team of experienced surgeons, nurses, and support staff who will be providing care to patients.

Dr Abbasi who is the founder of the center added: "Inspired Spine Surgery Center is one of very few centers worldwide that culminate our last 10 years of experience in providing high level care for thousands of patients, it provides multilevel spinal fusion care with revolutionary trans kambin OLLIF technique to patients such as elderly or with a high BMI for whom the traditional surgery is not an option."

Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (Trans-Kambin OLLIF) is a minimally invasive surgical technique that decreases the blood loss to 1/10 of traditional surgery, Infection rate in OLLIF is 03% where it is considered about 3-5% for traditionals surgery. The OLLIF procedure also decreases hospital stay by 1/3 of traditional surgery. All of these factors makes the OLLIF procedure an option for patients whom traditional surgery is considered to risky.

To learn more about Inspired Spine Surgery Center and its services, visit issurgcenter.com 

