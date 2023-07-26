Inspired Spine's Dr. Abbasi Presents OLLIF to Seattle Science Foundation

News provided by

Inspired Spine

26 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET

SEATTLE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week after returning from Inspired Spine's training lab in Germany, the internationally renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Hamid Abbasi, showcased the pioneering Trans-Kambin OLLIF Procedure in multiple states by presenting to the Seattle Science Foundation and leading a cadaver lab at Swedish Hospital last Saturday, July 22nd.

Dr. Hamid Abbasi CMO of Inspired Spine providing training for Trans Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF)
Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Inspired Spine's Chief Medical Officer, embarked on a remarkable journey last week, performing the groundbreaking Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure in three states and sharing his expertise at the prestigious Seattle Science Foundation. Dr. Abbasi's dedication to advancing spinal care through innovative techniques has solidified his position as a leading figure in the field of minimally invasive spinal surgery.

During an eventful week of medical achievements, Dr. Abbasi performed the OLLIF procedure in Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota. This revolutionary technique, which has gained widespread acclaim for its efficiency and patient benefits, has propelled Inspired Spine to the forefront of cutting-edge spinal surgical practices. Dr. Abbasi's exceptional commitment to patient welfare has made him a sought-after specialist in the realm of spinal surgery.

The OLLIF procedure, meticulously performed by Dr. Abbasi, has proven to be a game-changer for patients suffering from various spinal conditions. By approaching the spine from a lateral angle, OLLIF minimizes tissue disruption, reduces surgical risks, and allows for a faster recovery compared to traditional open surgeries. Patients who have undergone OLLIF have experienced less postoperative discomfort and significantly improved mobility, ultimately leading to an enhanced quality of life.

The following data was presented in the 9th Annual Spine Conference with Seattle Science Foundation and is accessible to Public:

Seattle Science Foundation - Swedish Hospital Abbasi OLLIF presentation 
https://youtu.be/xOUYSvyk11c

Seattle Science Foundation - OLLIF Cadaver lab demonstration
https://youtu.be/_yOYJBIHxjk

Dr Abbasi was invited to present the OLLIF procedure at the esteemed Seattle Science Foundation, a renowned institution known for fostering collaboration and innovation in the medical community. "I am honored to have had the opportunity to perform the OLLIF procedure in multiple states last week, witnessing first-hand its positive impact on patients," said Dr. Abbasi. "Sharing our experiences and knowledge at the Seattle Science Foundation through a cadaver lab allows us to further advance spinal care and share the knowledge, benefiting patients far and wide."

Inspired Spine continues to lead the way in groundbreaking spinal surgical techniques, with Dr. Hamid Abbasi at the forefront of their revolutionary advancements. His commitment to compassionate care and unparalleled expertise is transforming the lives of patients and inspiring the medical community to push the boundaries of what is possible in spinal surgery.

About Inspired Spine:
Inspired Spine is a world-renowned medical center dedicated to pioneering innovative spinal surgical techniques. Inspired Spine is committed to delivering compassionate care and exceptional patient outcomes through cutting-edge procedures like the OLLIF technique. With a vision to revolutionize spinal care, Inspired Spine continues to push the boundaries of medical innovation in the field of minimally invasive spinal surgeries.
For media inquiries or more information please contact: Mike Hanson <[email protected]>

SOURCE Inspired Spine

