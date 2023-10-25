Inspired Spine's Dr. Abbasi Takes OLLIF Expertise to Orlando, Training Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a leader in innovative minimally invasive spine surgery, is excited to announce that Dr. Abbasi, a renowned pioneer in the field of Orthopedic and Neurosurgery, is set to travel to Orlando, Florida, to impart his expertise in the revolutionary Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure to Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte.

Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi performing one of over 1500 OLLIF procedures.

Dr. Abbasi, a distinguished figure in the world of minimally invasive spine surgery, is known for his groundbreaking contributions to the field. His OLLIF procedure has not only improved patient outcomes but also drastically reduced recovery times, making it a preferred choice for patients seeking relief from debilitating back pain.

The OLLIF procedure offers a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open spinal fusion, enabling patients to regain their quality of life faster with less pain and reduced scarring. Dr. Abbasi's commitment to advancing this field has made him a sought-after educator and mentor to many surgeons across the United States.

Inspired Spine is delighted to facilitate this unique opportunity for Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte, an esteemed spine surgeon at Central Florida. Dr. Jimenez-Almonte's dedication to providing cutting-edge spine surgery options for his patients aligns perfectly with Inspired Spine's mission of advancing minimally invasive spine surgery techniques.

The Proctorship, will offer Dr. Jimenez-Almonte an exclusive chance to learn directly from Dr. Abbasi, who will share his insights, techniques, and 10 years of experience in the OLLIF procedure. The collaboration reflects Inspired Spine's commitment to promoting excellence in minimally invasive spine surgery, further expanding access to innovative treatments for patients in Orlando and beyond.

"We are thrilled to bring together two exceptional medical professionals for this event," said Amanda Armagost, a representative from Inspired Spine. "Dr. Abbasi's mastery of the OLLIF procedure, coupled with Dr. Jimenez-Almonte's expertise and dedication, holds great promise for the advancement of minimally invasive spine surgery in the Orlando region."

This collaboration exemplifies Inspired Spine's dedication to advancing the field of minimally invasive spine surgery and making advanced treatment options more widely available, ultimately benefiting patients suffering from debilitating spinal conditions.

