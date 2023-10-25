Inspired Spine's Dr. Abbasi Takes OLLIF Expertise to Orlando, Training Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte

News provided by

Inspired Spine

25 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a leader in innovative minimally invasive spine surgery, is excited to announce that Dr. Abbasi, a renowned pioneer in the field of Orthopedic and Neurosurgery, is set to travel to Orlando, Florida, to impart his expertise in the revolutionary Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure to Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte.

Continue Reading
Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi performing one of over 1500 OLLIF procedures.
Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi performing one of over 1500 OLLIF procedures.

Dr. Abbasi, a distinguished figure in the world of minimally invasive spine surgery, is known for his groundbreaking contributions to the field. His OLLIF procedure has not only improved patient outcomes but also drastically reduced recovery times, making it a preferred choice for patients seeking relief from debilitating back pain.

The OLLIF procedure offers a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open spinal fusion, enabling patients to regain their quality of life faster with less pain and reduced scarring. Dr. Abbasi's commitment to advancing this field has made him a sought-after educator and mentor to many surgeons across the United States.

Inspired Spine is delighted to facilitate this unique opportunity for Dr. Jose Jimenez-Almonte, an esteemed spine surgeon at Central Florida. Dr. Jimenez-Almonte's dedication to providing cutting-edge spine surgery options for his patients aligns perfectly with Inspired Spine's mission of advancing minimally invasive spine surgery techniques.

The Proctorship, will offer Dr. Jimenez-Almonte an exclusive chance to learn directly from Dr. Abbasi, who will share his insights, techniques, and 10 years of experience in the OLLIF procedure. The collaboration reflects Inspired Spine's commitment to promoting excellence in minimally invasive spine surgery, further expanding access to innovative treatments for patients in Orlando and beyond.

"We are thrilled to bring together two exceptional medical professionals for this event," said Amanda Armagost, a representative from Inspired Spine. "Dr. Abbasi's mastery of the OLLIF procedure, coupled with Dr. Jimenez-Almonte's expertise and dedication, holds great promise for the advancement of minimally invasive spine surgery in the Orlando region."

This collaboration exemplifies Inspired Spine's dedication to advancing the field of minimally invasive spine surgery and making advanced treatment options more widely available, ultimately benefiting patients suffering from debilitating spinal conditions.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Inspired Spine and this exciting event, please contact Amanda Armagost at [email protected]

Inspired Spine is a leader in the development and promotion of minimally invasive spine surgery techniques, with a strong focus on the OLLIF procedure. Their commitment to innovation and collaboration with leading surgeons like Dr. Abbasi enables them to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments that offer faster recovery and improved quality of life. Inspired Spine continues to lead the way in advancing the field of minimally invasive spine surgery.

SOURCE Inspired Spine

Also from this source

Inspired Spine's Dr. Abbasi Presents OLLIF to Seattle Science Foundation

Inspired Spine's Dr. Abbasi Presents OLLIF to Seattle Science Foundation

Just one week after returning from Inspired Spine's training lab in Germany, the internationally renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Hamid Abbasi, showcased...
Inspired Spine Hosts Third International Lab in Germany, Showcasing OLLIF and Trident SI Joint Fusion Procedures

Inspired Spine Hosts Third International Lab in Germany, Showcasing OLLIF and Trident SI Joint Fusion Procedures

Inspired Spine, a global leader in minimally invasive spinal surgery, hosted their Trans Kambin OLLIF lab Monday July 3rd at Sana Regio Pinneberg...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.