inspirED Summer, Inc., Pros 4Education and Actor and Activist Lamman Rucker Launch inspirED Summer, a First-of-its-kind Initiative, Including Private Musical Performances, to Increase Atlanta's Summer School Enrollment

COVID-19 has not only caused a national health crisis but an increasingly dire education crisis that is disproportionately impacting Black and brown students learning from home. According to Future Ready Org , one in three Black, Latino or American Indian/Alaska Native families do not have high-speed home internet and are more likely than their white peers to be disconnected from online learning.

"It's important for us to recognize that COVID-19 is not only a health crisis but an education crisis," says Marcus Bivines of Pros 4Education, Inc. "We must do the work across the nation to help close the education gap. That's why our team has partnered with other Atlanta organizations and individuals to tackle these issues in our own backyard."

Atlanta Public Schools are making a concerted effort to ensure their students, many of which are in underserved communities, enroll in the upcoming summer program. inspirED Summer will kick-off with a series of musical performances in June. Atlanta students who attend summer school and complete a list of activities including classroom check-in, reading exercises, interactive lessons and more will have the chance to attend the private events.

"As a co-founder of The Black Gents Foundation, it is my mission to continue to uplift and spotlight those in our community who are doing good work," says actor Lamman Rucker. "That's why I'm especially excited about the inspirED Summer program – it's a chance for us to make tangible change in our communities and make sure education is fun and approachable."

Registration for summer school ends on May 15th. The Atlanta Public Schools Academic Recovery Academy (summer school program) takes place between June 1 and 30. You can visit www.inspiredsummer.org and inspirED Summer's Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook channels to learn more about inspirED Summer.

Additional activities and performer details will be announced over the next month.

inspirED Summer is celebrating its inaugural campaign encouraging students to attend summer school and accept the challenge of working through the adversity presented by COVID-19. inspirED has taken a revolutionary approach of incentivizing teachers, students, and parents with invite-only performances, celebrity and influencer support, prizes and much more. The organization's goal is to bring awareness to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the ED-ecosystem, encourage educators, support students and their parents by re-mixing education conversation.

