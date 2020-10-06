Inspired Teams Up With Ladbrokes To Create The Greatest Ever Cox Plate

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) has teamed up with Ladbrokes to bring to life the Ladbrokes Greatest Ever Cox Plate, a virtual race pitting equine superstars from around the globe and across eras. Aligned to celebrate the 100th running of Australia's WFA Championship, the Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Saturday October 24th, the Greatest Ever Cox Plate will be broadcast across Australia on 7Two on Friday, October 23rd.

During the broadcast, viewers will get to experience the 'race where legends are made' with an ultra-realistic 3D computer-simulated version of the Ladbrokes Cox Plate incorporating an accurate re-creation of the notoriously tight Moonee Valley circuit in Melbourne and the atmosphere of the Cox Plate Carnival.

The race will feature a star-studded 14-strong field of champions assembled by an expert panel. The field includes seven multiple Cox Plate winners, including Winx, Kingston Town and Phar Lap, and pits them against international greats such as American legend Secretariat, European Champion Frankel and Japanese super sire Deep Impact.

The race and its results will be based on historical information about these horses and their racing records, which has been built into the software, which helps to determine the probability of their potential finishing positions. Betting will be available exclusively through Ladbrokes and will be restricted to a maximum $20 fixed win bet to meet regulatory requirements.

Ladbrokes Australia Chief Executive Dean Shannon said, "At Ladbrokes we are racing fanatics. We love the sport's history, and as the major partner of the Ladbrokes Cox Plate, we wanted to produce something that served as an appropriate tribute to the 100th running of the great race. We can't wait to see how some of the great champions of the past stack up against the likes of Winx, and we hope by introducing Secretariat, Deep Impact and Frankel to the mix it will only add to the intrigue and interest."

As the pioneer of Virtual Sports, Inspired has re-created the action of the world's most popular sports for more than a decade. Inspired has famously created virtual versions of the Kentucky Derby in the U.S. and the Grand National in the UK in conjunction with Carm Productions and is in development of the 'Lexus Melbourne Cup The Race of Dreams'. These national television broadcasts have become very popular with millions of viewers, proving Virtual Sports are realistic enough to take center stage.

Inspired Entertainment Chief Commercial Officer for Virtual Sports, Steve Rogers said the Company was thrilled to work with Ladbrokes and key partners to create the Greatest Ever Cox Plate. "We are excited for the opportunity to develop this landmark race with the addition of some international legends and showcase the quality of our state-of -art virtual sports."

The season never ends online with Inspired Virtual Sports, supporting online and mobile betting 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please see the Inspired website for trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

