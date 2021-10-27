Inspired To Launch iLottery Games With Loto-Québec

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) has enhanced its partnership with Loto-Québec to be the first customer to launch Inspired's iLottery games. Loto-Québec has been a long-time customer and currently offers Inspired's best-in-class Interactive casino content on its online gaming website, lotoquebec.com. This new addition allows for the inclusion of Inspired's digital lottery games to lotoquebec.com and its Loto-Québec app, which allows adults in the Quebec province to play online lottery games, with the winnings directly deposited into an account. Inspired is expected to launch its first new iLottery games, Scarab Treasures (branded Pharaon reactionMC) and Fruit Drop Scatterdrops™ (branded Explosion de fruits reactionMC), in 2022.

"We see our entry into the iLottery market, with Loto-Québec as our first customer, as an important strategic step for our company, which we are very excited about," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer at Inspired. "Our management team has extensive experience in the global lottery market, which is estimated to be over $300 billion, and we view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide."

"Inspired's online casino content has proven popular with our customers and we are glad to be their first customer in the iLottery market," said Anne-Marie Voyer, Director of Lottery Products & Developmentat Loto-Québec. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Inspired to feature some of our successful retail brands in their digital lottery games.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in Inspired's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

