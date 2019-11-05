Inspired To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 12th

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, before the market opens. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK on Tuesday, November 12th to discuss the Company's quarterly results and general business trends.

Conference Call Information

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-844-746-0725 (US) or 1-412-317-5264 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay of the call: A telephone replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until November 19, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), via replay access code 10136422. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 58,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inspired's plans with respect to the combined operations of Inspired and Novomatic UK Gaming Technology Group ("NTG"), the expected effects of the acquisition of NTG, anticipated effects of the refinancing of existing indebtedness and projected synergies. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the proposed transaction within the expected time period (if at all); disruptions of Inspired's and the NTG's current plans, operations and relationships with customers and suppliers caused by the transaction; potential difficulties in Inspired's and NTG's ability to retain employees as a result of the transaction; unforeseen challenges with respect to post-closing integration; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 and Inspired's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's site at www.inseinc.com .

