Inspired Virtuals First to be Authorized in Turkey

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced the Company's Virtual Sports will be the first Virtuals product authorized in Turkey on behalf of the Turkish National Lottery. Inspired signed a contract with Sisal Sans, a Turkish joint venture between Sisal SPA and Şans Digital ve Interaktif Hizmetler Teknoloji Yatirim A.S., to provide its V-Play Plug & Play™ solution, a complete end-to-end online virtual sportsbook product. Inspired's award-winning Virtual Sports have been authorized by the Turkish Wealth Fund Management and will now be available on desktop and mobile through misli.com.

In 2019, Italy's Sisal Group, in partnership with Şans Digital ve Interaktif Hizmetler Teknoloji Yatirim A.S., an affiliate of Turkey conglomerate Demirören Holding, won the bidding process called by Turkey's Sovereign Wealth Fund, the license holder of the Turkish National Lottery (Milli Piyango) for a ten-year operational contract.

"We have worked with Sisal for many years in Italy, supplying our video lottery terminals, Virtuals and mobile products. We are thrilled to partner with their Turkish joint venture, Sisal Sans, to offer our Virtuals products in Turkey," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Our Virtuals have proven popular in the U.K., Italy and Greece and we see Turkey as an opportunity to showcase our new Plug & Play™ solution and the strength of our overall Virtuals offerings."

"We have been tasked with maximizing revenue of the Turkish National Lottery to benefit the Turkish public and we believe our positive performance will be based on innovation," said Selim Ergun, CEO of Sisal Sans. "Inspired's Virtual Sports speak to that innovation, offering fast-paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous breadth of bet types, and we are excited to be the first certified website to offer Virtuals in Turkey. We are looking forward to working with the Inspired team to bring a continual stream of betting content to our customer base, especially given the limited live sports now available."

The season never ends online with Inspired Virtual Sports, supporting online and mobile betting 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please see the Inspired website for trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Sisal Sans:

Sisal Şans was established in Turkey with the partnership of Şans Digital and Interactive Services Technology Investment A.P. and Italian Sisal S.p.A. With its worldwide network, broad experience in games of chance and technical infrastructure, Sisal Şans will not only offer players an entertaining games of chance world but also contribute to Turkey's economy. In accordance with the agreement on the construction of certain works and services related to the regulation of games of chance in accordance with the Milli Piyango decree no: 320 by the Turkish Wealth Fund under a private law contract for legal entities of private law, T.C. Sisal Şans Interactive Services and games of chance investments are subject to the monitoring and supervision of the General Directorate of Milli Piyango Administration A.P. Sisal Şans is authorized in Turkey for 10 years to perform business and services related to the regulation of games of chance approved by the Turkish Wealth Fund.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

