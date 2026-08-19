Inspiren Redefines Senior Living Emergency Call with Live Two-Way Voice

New voice and claiming features give staff immediate context and clear accountability when residents call for help

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiren, the unified ecosystem for senior living, today announced an expansion to Inspiren eCall with Two-Way Voice, enabling care teams to speak directly with a resident the moment an emergency call is placed. The update also includes Alert Claiming, establishing staff ownership for every alert.

Inspiren Two-Way Voice

This marks a significant shift in senior living emergency response, widening the gap between legacy eCall systems and Inspiren's real-time care solution. By adding live voice communication to the privacy-protected visual context Inspiren already provides, caregivers can now connect with residents within moments from when an alert is received, coordinate a response without duplicated effort, and arrive more informed. Replacing uncertainty with real-time resident conversation enables care teams to confidently deliver more proactive and personalized care.

How Two-Way Voice and Alert Claiming Work

The moment a resident presses their Inspiren Help Button or Resident Pendant, an eCall alert appears in the Inspiren Mobile App. A caregiver claims the alert, establishing clear ownership of the response and helping prevent duplicate or conflicting efforts. Once claimed, that caregiver can initiate a live Two-Way Voice session directly through the resident's AUGi device, speaking directly with them to assess urgency, offer reassurance, and coordinate care while en route.

"As a nurse, I've seen both sides of an emergency call: the resident waiting to know they've been heard, and the caregiver arriving with no context," said Michael Wang, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Inspiren. "With Two-Way Voice, caregivers can hear directly from the resident and assess the situation before they ever open the door, facilitating better and faster care."

What It Means for Residents, Families, Care Teams, and Operators

For Residents: A direct voice connection with their care team during an active alert, confirming they've been heard and a caregiver is on the way.

For Families: Peace of mind knowing their loved one can speak with a caregiver in real time during an emergency.

For Care Teams: The ability to assess urgency by voice before arriving, plus a clear claiming workflow that eliminates confusion over who's responding.

For Operators: Clear operational visibility, capturing call activity, response patterns, and staff timing to refine care standards continuously.

"Two-Way Voice has changed how confidently our care teams respond," said Phil Lord, Chief Operating Officer of Solera Senior Living. "Our caregivers know what's going on before they even step through the door, bringing faster, more informed care and immediate peace of mind to our residents."

Availability and What's Next

Two-Way Voice and Alert Claiming are rolling out in phases to Inspiren-enabled communities. On September 17, Inspiren's Brian Geyser, Head of Clinical Innovation, and Didi Clay, Vice President of Product, will join Phil Lord of Solera Senior Living for a webinar on the impact of the reimagined eCall experience, exploring how informed triage is raising the standard of care in senior living.

Register for the webinar → www.inspiren.com/resources/solera-webinar

About Inspiren

Inspiren is the unified ecosystem for senior living, combining AI-powered technology with the clinical context care teams need to act. Founded in 2016 by former Green Beret and cardiothoracic nurse Michael Wang and led by Chief Executive Officer Alex Hejnosz, Inspiren delivers real-time behavioral and emergency alerts, fall detection, and care utilization insights through a privacy-first design that protects resident dignity. Trusted by communities nationwide, Inspiren has earned recognition including Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, the Edison Award and TIME Best Inventions. For more information, visit www.inspiren.com.

SOURCE Inspiren