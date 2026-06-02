Inspiren Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiren, the leading AI-powered unified ecosystem for senior living, announced it has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list in the Healthcare and Medical industry category. The list honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Inspiren is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Residents are best served when their care teams walk in already knowing what they'll find — whether they're responding to an emergency call or proactively stepping in before there's one to answer," said Michael Wang, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Inspiren. "That outcome is only possible because of the team we've built: engineers, product builders, commercial leaders, and clinicians who share a culture of transparency and innovation, driven by the residents, staff, and families on the other end of every decision we make." That sentiment is echoed across the team. In the company's most recent engagement survey, one employee wrote: "Inspiren is doing meaningful work in a space that genuinely matters, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Inspiren has more than doubled its product and engineering investment in the last year, recruiting seasoned leaders from organizations including Anduril, Peloton, Shopify, Affinity, and Udemy. Exceptional engineers, ML researchers, and product builders, working alongside clinicians on Inspiren's commercial team, are delivering the industry's first unified AI-powered ecosystem, combining resident safety, care planning, staff efficiency, and emergency call for leading senior living communities nationwide.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture – it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall." At Inspiren, that commitment is structural. The company runs twice-annual performance reviews tied to clear leveling criteria, is swift to action on employee engagement survey feedback, and has invested in dedicated manager training to ensure people leaders are equipped to develop their teams.

Inspiren is actively growing its team. For those drawn to mission-driven work at the intersection of AI and care, open roles are available at inspiren.com/careers.

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Inspiren

Inspiren is the unified ecosystem for senior living. Founded in 2016 by former Green Beret and cardiothoracic nurse Michael Wang, Inspiren empowers care teams with real-time behavioral and emergency alerts, fall detection, and ongoing care utilization insights. The privacy-first design enhances resident dignity while improving clinical outcomes, staff efficiency, and family communication. Trusted by communities nationwide, Inspiren has raised $155 million in funding and earned recognition, including the Edison Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, and Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award. For more information, visit www.inspiren.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Inspiren