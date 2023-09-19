Inspiretek Announces Mental Health and Wellbeing Partnership with New York Junior Tennis and Learning

NYJTL's partnership with Inspiretek is part of its continued efforts to use innovative strategies to bring mental wellness to the forefront of its programs and holistically serve youth

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Inspiretek (www.inspiretek.io), a health technology company focused on improving the mental health and wellbeing of young people, announced today a partnership with the nonprofit New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL). The mission of NYJTL is to develop the character of young people through tennis and education for a lifetime of success on and off the court, and it serves nearly 90,000 K-12 youth each year across New York City's five boroughs.  NYJTL is adding Inspiretek's Wellness Management System (WMS) technology to drive mental health and wellbeing improvements for its young people.

"The mental health and wellbeing of the youth in our programs is a top priority for NYJTL," said Jay Devashetty, Director of Player Development at NYJTL's Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning in the South Bronx. "Inspiretek's platform gives us an innovative, easy-to-use tool to monitor our players' mental wellbeing, track their daily routines, including sleep and nutrition, and communicate with their families, so that we provide the most effective support possible."

Inspiretek's platform is evidence-based, affordable and inclusive, providing personalised mental health and wellbeing support and tools for young people in sport and beyond. Earlier this summer, the company announced the launch of its daily wellbeing check in, the Infinite Score, which gives organisations like the NYJTL, and its young people, a way to monitor and measure wellbeing daily that has been validated by decades of research.

For more than 50 years, NYJTL has changed lives through tennis and education, and it is the largest nonprofit youth tennis and education program in the nation. NYJTL's partnership with Inspiretek is part of its continued efforts to use innovative strategies to bring mental wellness to the forefront of its programs and holistically serve youth.

The NYJTL is rolling out Inspiretek with the athletes in their Scholar Athlete Program. The program provides intensive tennis, education, and life skills instruction for students in grades 3 – 12 with limited resources from across New York City, giving undiscovered talent a chance to shine and a clear pathway to college. The long term plans include expanding the use of the app with the Community Tennis Program (CTP), which provides free access to tennis for more than 10,000 New York City youth annually; and the ACES Afterschool Program, which offers free tennis training, academic support, and social and emotional education for students at more 30 local schools.

"I have long admired what NYJTL has built within the sport of tennis and the city of New York, and we are eager and motivated to bring our mental health and wellbeing technology into their program," said Inspiretek CEO Rodney Rapson. "Tennis is a sport that provides unique opportunities for mental and physical growth, both on the court and in life. We are aligned with the NYJTL's mission to use the sport as a vehicle to drive positive change within young people in its communities."

Unlike other AMS technologies, Inspiretek's platform puts young people at the center, while offering the communication, content and engagement tools that today's coaches, administrators and organisations require. Through mental health and wellbeing tracking, Inspiretek delivers personalised evidence-based content, education and support to every user.

