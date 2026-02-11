Inspirien Announces Strategic Alignment with Coverys to Strengthen Medical Malpractice Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirien, a leading insurance provider for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce a new strategic alignment with Coverys, a nationally recognized medical professional liability carrier. This program collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding Inspirien's core offerings in the medical malpractice market.

Founded by hospitals and physicians in Alabama, Inspirien has a longstanding commitment to supporting healthcare organizations in managing the rising costs associated with healthcare liability risks. This collaboration with Coverys allows Inspirien to offer medical malpractice insurance policies through A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated carriers, enhancing long-term security for its customers. Inspirien's strong underwriting, risk management, and claims handling expertise, combined with Coverys' financial strength and national resources, create a powerful foundation for continued growth throughout the southeastern United States.

"Inspirien is excited about this collaborative effort with Coverys which allows us to continue following our vision of providing unique ideas and actions to effectively manage our customers' risk," said Margaret Nekic, President and CEO of Inspirien. "Working with Coverys allows us to broaden our impact, continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience that our customers have come to expect, and build a lasting medical professional program, as the healthcare industry evolves."

Inspirien expects no disruption to existing customers, but notes that additional benefits to customers include:

A broader range of policies and endorsements to meet the unique risks of healthcare providers, tailoring solutions as the industry evolves and new exposures emerge

Access to combined expertise and robust risk prevention tools to help proactively manage and reduce claims

This collaboration emphasizes Inspirien's strategy to diversify its offerings, bring greater added value to its customers, and remain a leader in insurance innovation.

"We are proud to align with Inspirien in our shared mission to insure and protect healthcare professionals. By combining our deep expertise and forward-thinking approaches, we're developing meaningful solutions that reinforce the strength and resilience of the healthcare professional liability space. This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to supporting those who care for patients every day—and to advancing the future of healthcare together," said Joseph Murphy, President and CEO of Coverys.

The agreement between Coverys and Inspirien is effective immediately, and program coverage launched on January 1, 2026.

About Inspirien

Inspirien is a specialty insurance company with more than 20 years of experience serving healthcare organizations. Inspirien provides medical professional liability and workers' compensation coverage, along with risk management services designed to reduce claims and improve patient and employee safety. Inspirien works directly with hospitals, physicians, and healthcare facilities to protect, guide, and advocate for what matters most. To learn more, visit inspirien.net or follow us on LinkedIn @inspirien.

About Coverys

With close to $4 billion in assets and 50 years of protecting the healthcare industry, Coverys is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Coverys offers a full range of healthcare liability insurance options, complemented by advanced data analytics, evidence-based processes, and best-in-class risk management and education resources. With Coverys, healthcare providers are free to focus on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. To learn more, visit coverys.com.

