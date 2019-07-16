Inspiring Acts of Kindness Land College Football Players on 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Nominee List

Annual award honors deserving student-athletes across the country for dedication to community service

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the list of nominees for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field. A total of 137 student-athletes with inspiring stories of community service were nominated by their respective sports information directors.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® continues to be one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 137 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will be announced in September, bringing together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision;11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

"It's truly inspiring to see these young men dedicating their time and energy outside of their already busy schedules to leave a lasting impact in their communities," said John O'Donnell, Allstate's Western Territory president and member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection committee. "As a longtime college football sponsor, Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with the AFCA, and we are honored to celebrate the successes of these players and highlight their stories as an inspiration to all who love the sport."   

This year's list of nominees includes a heroic player advocating to break the stigma around mental illness through open athlete forums, a young man mentoring underprivileged kids to help change the trajectory of their lives, multiple players donating bone marrow and plasma to extend the lives of complete strangers and a tight end who visits the children's hospital every week to spread hope to young patients.

"To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is no small feat and goes above and beyond sportsmanship and leadership in the classroom or on the field," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® member. "These student-athletes believe in the power of giving back and enriching the lives of others, while also helping to shape the lives of future young athletes. Each year, I am struck by the caliber of these nominees and humbled to be a part of telling their stories."

The final 22-member team and honorary coach is selected by a voting panel consisting of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® members and prominent media members who look for both their dedication to giving back and the embodiment of true leadership on and off the football field.

After the final team members are announced on September 12, 2019, fans can vote for this year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans are also encouraged to join in the conversation by searching and using #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels throughout the season.

In addition to Tebow and O'Donnell, the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® selection panel members include: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998 teams); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001 team); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002 team); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999 team); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star), and Paul Myerberg (USA TODAY); 2019 AFCA President and Ohio University Head Coach, Frank Solich; and 2001 AFCA President and current athletic director at Virginia Union University, Joe Taylor.

"For 12 straight years, the AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate to honor football student-athletes who volunteer their time and energy to give back to their local communities and other countries around the world," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. "These 137 nominees are examples to not only their fellow student-athletes, but to everyone in this great nation that selfless acts of giving back will enrich the lives of people they know, and don't know, who benefit from their generosity."

2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® nominees include:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name

School

Kyle Williams

Arizona State University

Derrick Brown

Auburn University

Owen Rogers

Baylor University

Kole Bailey

Boise State University

Tanner Karafa

Boston College

Gabe Skrobot

Bowling Green State University

Uriah Leiataua

BYU

Adam Prentice

Colorado State University

Koby Quansah

Duke University

Alex Turner

East Carolina University

James Morgan

Florida International University

DeCalon Brooks

Florida State University

Jahaziel Lee

Georgia Tech

Nick Westbrook

Indiana University

Ray Lima

Iowa State University

Denzel Goolsby

Kansas State University

Matt Bahr

Kent State University

Blake Ferguson

LSU

Brenden Knox

Marshall University

Jack Sorenson

Miami University

Joe Bachie

Michigan State University

Crews Holt

Middle Tennessee State University

Kobe Jones

Mississippi State University

James Smith-Williams

NC State University

Joe Gaziano

Northwestern University

Jordan Fuller

Ohio State University

Landon Wolf

Oklahoma State University

Mufu Taiwo

Old Dominion University

Blake Gillikin, P, Sr.

Penn State University

Austin Trammell

Rice University

Demerick Gary

SMU

Connor Wedington

Stanford University

Sam Heckel

Syracuse University

Kellton Hollins

TCU

Zack Mesday

Temple University

Keeath Magee II

Texas A&M University

LeDarrius Harris

Texas State University

Travis Bruffy

Texas Tech University

Jordan Johnson

UCF

Isaiah Sanders

United States Air Force Academy

Matt Otwinowski

University at Buffalo

John Lako

University of Akron

Chris Owens

University of Alabama

T.J. Smith

University of Arkansas

Marcel Dancy

University of California, Berkeley

Tyrie Cleveland

University of Florida

Jake Fromm

University of Georgia

Eugene Ford

University of Hawaii

D'Eriq King

University of Houston

Bobby Walker

University of Illinois

Nate Stanley

University of Iowa

Bryce Torneden

University of Kansas

Landon Young

University of Kentucky

Blanton Creque

University of Louisville

Patrick Taylor

University of Memphis

Tru Wilson

University of Michigan

Seth Green

University of Minnesota

Mac Brown

University of Mississippi

Ben Stille

University of Nebraska

Lucas Weber

University of Nevada

Tyriq Harris

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Jalen Elliott

University of Notre Dame

Kenneth Murray Jr.

University of Oklahoma

Tre Tipton

University of Pittsburgh

Brian Ankerson

University of South Alabama

Spencer Eason-Riddle

University of South Carolina

Kirk Livingstone

University of South Florida

Trey Smith

University of Tennessee

Bryce Harris

University of Toledo

Terrell Burgess

University of Utah

Bryce Hall

University of Virginia

Chris Orr

University of Wisconsin

Darren Woods Jr.

UNLV

Michael Pittman Jr.

USC

Dominik Eberle

Utah State University

Cody Markel

Vanderbilt University

Reese Donahue

West Virginia University

Justin Tranquill

Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name

School

Carl Thompson

Alabama State University

Clay Shreve

Ashland University

Jeremiah Oatsvall

Austin Peay State University

Hayden Murphy

Berry College

Danny Munoz

Bethel University (Minn.)

Peyton Bailey

Briar Cliff University

David Barnett

Capital University

Antonio Wimbush

Carson-Newman University

Brady Berger

Catholic University

Carter Terpstra

Central College

Dan List

Colorado State University-Pueblo

Brandon Plyler

Concord University

John Trout

Dakota State University

George Hatalowich

Davidson College

Scotty Gilkey Jr.

Eastern Illinois University

De'Sean McNair

Elon University

Travis Russell

Ferris State University

Ryan Landis

Frostburg State University

Mason Dekker

Hope College

Garrett Hirsch

Illinois State University

Josh Pearson

Jacksonville State University

Dawson Aichholz

Johns Hopkins University

Luke Butera

Marist College

Adam Diggs

Maryville College

Dorian Kithcart

Mercer University

Jacob Wenzlick

Michigan Technological University

Alvin Joseph

Millsaps College

Parker Franzen

Minot State University

Aaron Feazelle

Mississippi College

Kurt Aumer

Monmouth University

Jacob Katzer

Morningside College

James Sappington

Murray State University

Ben Ellefson

North Dakota State University

Tanner Machacek

Northwestern College

Chris Zirkle

Northwestern State University

Mher Tcholakian

Ohio Wesleyan University

Jasper Smiley

Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Noah Kasbohm

Peru State College

Roy Garris Jr.

Saint Augustine's University

Ben Bartch

Saint John's University (Minn.)

Drew Balestrieri

Salve Regina University

Christian Rozeboom

South Dakota State University

Zach Larsen

Southern Utah University

Nick Bainter

Springfield College

Brant Bailey

Tarleton State University

Alex Shillow

Texas A&M University-Commerce

Nick Strausbaugh

The College of Wooster

Diondre Wallace

Towson University

Kooper Richardson

University of California, Davis

Ryan Culhane

University of Dayton

Blaze Barista

University of Dubuque

Dante Olson

University of Montana

Noah Wanzek

University of North Dakota

Dwight Jackson

University of Puget Sound

Vinny Pallini

University of St. Thomas

Ryan Oliver

Utica College (N.Y.)

Luke Bevilacqua

Wayne State University

Peter Hoff

Western New England University

Brady Hogue

Westminster College (Pa.)

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.  AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need.  Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 72 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 40 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 33 selections. Georgia is in first place with 19 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The Bulldogs are followed by Nebraska with 15 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams®, respectively.

About the AFCA
The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

