Inspiring Excellence: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leader Receives Prestigious 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award

FCS leader recognized nationally for advancing value-based oncology care, payer collaboration and patient access across community oncology practices

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is proud to announce that Kiana Mehring, MBA, PPMC, LION, senior vice president, payer strategy, revenue cycle operations & value-based care, has been recognized for her contributions to oncology care as a recipient of the prestigious 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award.

FCS leader Kiana Mehring, MBA, PPMC, LION, receives the prestigious 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award for advancing value-based oncology care.

The 40 Under 40 in Cancer awards initiative, sponsored by The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), The National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA), Swim Across America, ONCare Alliance and CancerCare, recognizes rising stars and emerging leaders under the age of 40 who are making a meaningful impact across the cancer care continuum. Mehring is among 40 recipients nationwide selected by a panel of reviewers representing diverse sectors of oncology.

"We applaud Kiana for well-deserved recognition," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "Her innovative thinking, leadership and commitment to collaboration are helping to shape a more sustainable, patient-centered future for community oncology. Through her work with payers, providers and advocacy organizations, Kiana is advancing access to high-quality cancer care while championing policies that support patients and practices nationwide."

As Vice President of Payer Strategy & Revenue Cycle Management for the management services organization to FCS, Mehring aligns payer contracting, value-based care models and revenue cycle operations under one strategic vision. She leads initiatives that strengthen collaboration between payers and providers while supporting the delivery of accessible, high-quality oncology care in communities across Florida.

Recognized for designing innovative payment models and implementing holistic care strategies, Mehring has played an instrumental role in improving patient outcomes while optimizing cost-efficiency. She has also been a leading voice in addressing the growing administrative and financial burdens facing community oncology practices. Her contributions to national discussions on payer management and value-based care were recently highlighted through FCS initiatives presented at the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Annual Meeting and in the FCS report, Shining a Light on Payer Management in Community Oncology, which examines the impact of payer-related barriers on timely, evidence-based cancer treatment.

Awardees were honored at the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Cocktail Reception on May 30 in Chicago.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute