Inspiring Leadership Through Education: 21 Women Leaders Awarded Scholarships by the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation and the Women Behind the Wine Educational Fund

Scholarship winners were welcomed on Thursday, November 7 th to J Vineyards & Winery for an awards celebration hosted by Gina Gallo , Vice President of Estate Winemaking at E. & J. Gallo Winery, Nicole Hitchcock , Head Winemaker at J Vineyards & Winery, Deborah Brenner , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women of the Vine & Spirits, and Béatrice Cointreau , Board of Trustees Member, Women of the Vine & Spirits Board Foundation.

"Thanks to the generous donation from E. & J. Gallo Winery, the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation is able to provide scholarships to foster the next generation, cultivate leaders, feed the talent pipeline and attract more women to join us in the food and beverage alcohol industry," says Deborah Brenner. "Receiving a scholarship can literally change someone's career trajectory and provide benefits that go well beyond financial assistance."

"These funds are helping support women in our industry and contributing to their success as empowered leaders, now and in the future," says Gina Gallo. "Their unique and diverse voices are making wine and food more innovative, interesting and daring. I am proud of our family winery's legacy of supporting education and inclusion through programs like the Women Behind the Wine Educational Fund."

The 21 scholarship winners include three who earned $10,000 grants for Master of Wine, Master Sommelier and university-level studies. The 18 Fuel Your Dreams Award winners received up to $3,000 to help provide education, resources and opportunities to thrive in wine, spirits, food and related industries.

The $10,000 Elizabeth Smyth Student Scholarship was earned by Yordanos Gebru, a master's degree student in Vineyard and Winery Management at Bordeaux Sciences Agro, France. The $10,000 Master Sommelier Scholarship was awarded to Mariya Kovacheva, MS, Brand Account Manager Wine South U.S. at Pernod Ricard. Mariya earned her Master Sommelier certification in September 2019. The $10,000 Master of Wine Scholarship was earned by Sarah H. Bray, DipWSET, wine writer and brand consultant, SHB Communications.

Fuel Your Dreams Scholarship Award Winners include:

Julia Ammons , Arizona

, Michelle Beathard , Florida

, Cristin "Moxy" Castro , Texas

, Bryanna Cooper , Washington, DC

, Chasity Cooper , Illinois

, Tracy Cryder , Arkansas

, Rachel Ford , Georgia

, Brenda Kowen , Texas

, Madison Malott , New York

, Omolola Olateju , New York

, Jennifer Pyle , Montana

, Keely Rosenthal , North Carolina

, Kelli Silva , California

, Cedar Stoltenow , Illinois

, Illinois Meghan Vergara , California

, Nicole Walsh , California

, Chelsea Young , Georgia

To learn the inspiring stories of each winner, contact Kristina Kelley at kristina.kelley@ejgallo.com. For more information about the scholarships, visit the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation or Women Behind the Wine websites.

