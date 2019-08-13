Inspiring New Author Scores Top Book Honors

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International, best-selling author Kathy Mydlach Bero garners four coveted book awards for her inspiring memoir E.A.T. An Unconventional Decade In The Life Of A Cancer Patient.

13th Annual National Indie Excellence Award Winner Best Motivational book

2019 International Book Awards Finalist for Best New Non-Fiction book

2019 Book Excellence Award Winner Best Memoir

13th Annual National Indie Excellence Award Finalist in Alternative Medicine books.

Kathy Mydlach Bero Four-time, Award-Winning, Best-Seller, Motivational

A gifted writer, Bero knows how to tell a story. E.A.T. An Unconventional Decade In The Life Of A Cancer Patient is a transparent, honest and relatable accounting of battling cancer through the prism of healing and not just another book about someone dying. Bero's genuine optimism and passion for life is contagious in this candid, honest, and deeply human story that speaks straight to the heart while presenting valuable information about her self-designed healing protocol to overcome stage IV inflammatory breast cancer and a high-grade tumor in her head and neck. In 2005, Bero's life expectancy was 21 months, a mere sliver of time compared to the 14 years she has logged thus far. Her story is exactly how it is in real life. Not every moment was full of hope nor every day packed with unfailing support.

"I took advantage of everything my doctors offered, but was dying even so. My medical team charged with "doing no harm" seemed to be killing me slowly by upholding the status quo of cancer treatment protocols. I spent my days living half dead, hoping to not be one of the nearly 20% of patients that die from the treatment. I searched for a book about a regular person who had run that gauntlet, reclaimed their voice, integrated the best of eastern and western medicine, activated their inner healer and beat the odds. And since I couldn't find one, I decided to share my own story to inspire others and provide that hope we all cling to so tightly after a life-threatening diagnosis," Bero said.

Bero does not hold back nor does she sugar coat anything. Her insights are a perspective rarely heard and provide critical benefits to patients and health care providers alike. She is brutally honest about the good, the bad and the l can't believe they actually did that, demonstrating triumph over a disease that feeds from a damaged mind, body and spirit is possible. Today, her case is being studied as part of Harvard University's People Powered Network of Enigmatic Exceptional Responders looking at individuals with unexpected success battling cancer. Bero hopes the data they're collecting will lead to changes in medical protocols to support patients more effectively through an integrative approach.

The book has already received great reviews from industry leaders such as Kelly A. Turner, Ph.D. author of Radical Remission a New York Times Best Seller, who said, "Her book is inspiring, informative and highly recommended!"

E.A.T. An Unconventional Decade In The Life Of A Cancer Patient is a must read for anyone suffering from chronic disease, treating patients or simply looking for a more proactive approach to wellness.

Kathy Mydlach Bero is an award-winning, best-selling author, speaker, Reiki master, Jikiden Reiki practitioner, and integrative health coach, changing the way we look at recovering from chronic disease. Kathy has worked internationally in environmental advocacy and women's leadership development. Kathy executive produced the two-time Emmy award winning documentary WORTH FIGHTING FOR and has been recognized nationally for her significant contributions in environmental advocacy.

