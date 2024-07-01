Inspiring Poker Player Beats Cancer, Heads to WSOP 2024 with a $10,000 Sponsorship from Once Upon a Coconut

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut a premium coconut water beverage company, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of professional poker player Terri Meglino for the 2024 World Series of Poker (WSOP), taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After being diagnosed with double lung cancer in September 2023, poker player Terri Meglino underwent chemotherapy and numerous rounds of radiation, all the while keeping one dream alive: to compete in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2024. After she rang the bell to signify her victory over cancer, Once Upon a Time Coconut presented her with a sponsorship to play in this years tournament. This year's main event begins on July 3rd.

As Terri fought through her treatments, John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut, devised a plan to keep her spirits high. Recognizing her unwavering determination, Chiorando offered Terri a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a paid sponsorship to enter the WSOP 2024.

The moment of triumph came as Terri completed her final round of treatment. In a heartwarming ceremony, she rang the bell to signify her victory over cancer. But the surprises didn't end there. She was presented with a deck of cards, inside which lay a check for $10,000. At first, Terri thought it was a practical joke. But as reality set in, she realized the check was genuine, with "WSOP 2024" emblazoned in the subject line.

This act of generosity and the incredible journey of Terri Meglino have captured the hearts of many, inspiring hope and showcasing the power of perseverance. Terri's story is not just about surviving cancer but also about achieving dreams against all odds, thanks to the unexpected support from Once Upon a Coconut.

"We are excited to support Terri Meglino to compete and win in the World Series of Poker this year," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "Her dedication, relentlessness, skill, and passion for the game align perfectly with our company's values, and we look forward to cheering her on every step of the way, including that final table and championship."

"I am truly honored to be sponsored by Once Upon a Coconut for this year's WSOP," said Terri Meglino. "This sponsorship provides me with the opportunity to compete at the highest level fulfilling my lifelong dream, and I am grateful for the support and confidence Once Upon a Coconut has shown in me. I am ready to give my best performance and make John, my family and Once Upon a Coconut proud."

Terri Meglino a seasoned poker professional with over 20 years of experience in the game. Terri Meglino plays in a monthly poker league and has had other major tournament bracelet wins at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Tampa, Florida. Her participation in the 2024 WSOP promises to be a thrilling journey for fans and followers. You can catch Terri Meglino decked out in Once Upon a Coconut gear throughout the tournament.

Once Upon a Coconut is a charity driven premium coconut water company. The Company focuses on offering refreshing and healthy alternatives to traditional sugary drinks by utilizing the benefits of coconut water. 10% of all profits are given to numerous charities and to support various philanthropic endeavors.

