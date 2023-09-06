Inspiring the next generation--all in a day's work.

Kelly Education Hiring Local Substitute Educators for Miami-Dade County Public Schools

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is partnering with Kelly Education to recruit substitute educators for all M-DCPS schools. The partnership goes live in September, and to prepare, Kelly Education is recruiting qualified candidates seeking to inspire and make a difference in their community.

Who qualifies to be a Substitute Educator?
Substitute teaching is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to try something new. At M-DCPS, a degree in education is not necessary to be a substitute teacher; however, there are minimum requirements. The applicant:

  • Must have a High School Diploma
  • Must be at least 18 years of age to work in elementary, middle, and K-8 Centers
  • Must be at least 19 years of age to work in high schools
  • Must pass a criminal background check

A Kelly Education recruiter works with each applicant to determine the roles they are most qualified for and to guide them through the process and requirements to get started in M-DCPS.

Paid training is offered to all new hires.
As part of registering with Kelly Education, substitute educators receive paid online training to cover topics relevant to their field. Kelly Education also offers free post-hire online professional development modules designed specifically for substitute teachers. Plus, the Kelly Learning Center, an online training portal, offers over 6,000 voluntary, self-paced, or facilitated career development courses and access to more than 55,000 e-books and publications — all at no charge to the Kelly Education substitute educator.

Benefits are offered to all substitute educators.
Kelly Education substitute educators receive weekly pay, a 401(k) plan, insurance benefits, and a service bonus plan that includes employee recognition programs such as Substitute Teacher of the Year.

Current substitute educators are welcome to apply.
Kelly Education offers transition support to all existing M-DCPS substitute educators. Existing employees can call 1.800.528.0049 (option 1) or submit a simple form at teachmiamikids.com to learn more.

Whether the applicant is a recent college graduate, an experienced educator, just entering the education field, or a retired professional who's never taught, Kelly Education has opportunities that could become their next career. To view current positions, visit teachmiamikids.com. Interested Applicants may also contact their local Recruiting team at 1.800.528.0049 (option 1) or email Kelly Education at kemiamidade.com.

About Kelly Education
Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly, a global workforce solutions provider that's always asking what's next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation's third largest school system with nearly 500 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 335,500 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels and makes M-DCPS your best choice.

