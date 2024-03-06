INSPIRING, TRUE STORY OF DUCK COMMANDER PHIL ROBERTSON, HIS PERSONAL DESCENT INTO DARKNESS, AND THE TRIUMPH OF NEW HOPE AND LIFE THROUGH JESUS

"The message of 'The Blind' is wherever a soul is on life's journey, it is never too late to find redemption. We are honored to be the exclusive streaming home to such a high quality movie, said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media.

"When I ran up on Jesus all those years ago, I didn't know a movie about my worst moments would help reach thousands in theirs. We pray everyone will watch 'The Blind' on Great American Pure Flix so they can see that redemption and forgiveness are for every last one of us," said Phil Robertson, American businessman and reality TV star ("Duck Dynasty").

Phil Robertson was 28 years old when he stumbled to his knees and saw the devil staring back from his own reflection. A decade of heavy drinking and fast living had left his life, his family, and his marriage to Miss Kay ("Duck Dynasty") in tatters. It was only then that Phil began to conquer the shame of his past, finding redemption in an unlikely place.

Born into hard times in Vivian, Louisiana, Phil became the man of his house when he was just a boy. Robertson's father was away months at a time working on oil rigs and his mother was hospitalized repeatedly for mental illness. Phil became one with the backwoods swamps, which brought him peace through nature and fed his younger siblings. A natural sportsman in the woods and on the field, Phil became a football phenomenon — a highly scouted high school and college All-American who received a scholarship to Louisiana Tech. Robertson was QB1 ahead of future Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.

Phil married his high school sweetheart, started a family, and became a high school teacher. He rose from nothing to nothing but possibility before he lost it all. "The Blind" is a cinematic reminder that no one is beyond the grace of God, and no one is so far gone that they cannot turn their life around.

Willie Robertson, Jeremy John Wells, Jason Melton, and Troy Duhon are executive producers. Korie Robertson, Brittany Yost, Cole Prine, and Zach Dasher are producers. Line producer is Stephanie D. Needham. Director is Andrew Hyatt.

ABOUT TREAD LIVELY

Tread Lively is a fully integrated production company focused on film, TV, podcasting, and digital platforms. The Tread Lively team has produced and delivered more than 100 million podcast downloads and more than 2 billion views. Our story is to tell your story. For more information, go to https://treadlively.com .

ABOUT GND MEDIA GROUP

GND Media Group is the company founded by Troy Duhon and Robert Katz out of a deep heartfelt desire to bring a Bible-based message to the world through movies, concerts, books, and other media resources. We prayerfully seek to unite a powerful scriptural message with excellent production quality to provide an entertaining and life changing message to Christians and those seeking the truth. For more information, go to http://www.gndmediagroup.com/our-mission.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

Great American Pure Flix is the streaming home for quality entertainment celebrating faith, family, and country. Through a 2023 merger with Sony, Great American Pure Flix is now part of Great American Media, the leading provider of uplifting family-friendly movies and programs. Great American Media includes the linear channels Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living. With inspiring movies, programs, and Christmas all year long, Great American Pure Flix is home to quality streaming anywhere, anytime.

