Inspirit Equity Acquires Facility Management Services Specialist Sizemore, Inc.

Partnership Positions Sizemore for Accelerated Growth and Expanded Service Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirit Equity announced today a majority acquisition of Sizemore, Inc., a leading provider of outsourced facility management services across the Southeastern United States.

Headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, Sizemore was founded in 1955 by retired police officer Eddie Sizemore. Over the past 70 years, the company has evolved into a trusted partner for customers with mission-critical operations, today operating through three divisions: Janitorial Services, Security Services, and Staffing Services.

Inspirit Equity, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm, focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and collaborates with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operations, and unlock long-term potential.

"We have tremendous respect for what Sizemore has built over the last seven decades," said Charles Gores, Founder and CEO of Inspirit Equity. "The company's reputation for reliability, people-first culture, and ability to deliver bespoke, integrated facility services have made it a trusted partner for mission-critical environments. We see a compelling opportunity to build on that foundation by expanding Sizemore's reach, investing in operations, and pursuing both organic and acquisitive growth."

Sizemore, Inc. President and CEO Preston Sizemore will continue to lead the company going forward.

"Partnering with Inspirit marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Sizemore. "For 70 years, our success has been rooted in the individual contributions of our associates and a relentless focus on our customers' operational priorities. This partnership enhances our ability to anticipate client needs, deliver modern, forward-looking solutions, and responsibly expand our footprint across North America."

Inspirit Managing Director Ryan Kanaley said they will pursue both organic and acquisitive growth strategies.

"The facility services market is large, growing, and highly fragmented," said Kanaley. "Sizemore's integrated janitorial, security, and staffing platform enables customers to rely on a single, accountable partner for their facility and workforce needs. The company has also invested heavily in technology, compliance, and workforce management tools, which make it an attractive platform for growth. We're excited to collaborate with Preston and his team to enhance its operational capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions that increase scale and extend the company's reach."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fifth Third Securities served as the sell-side advisor to Sizemore. Jones Day served as legal counsel to Inspirit.

