Inspiró Magazine Celebrates Two Years with Issue 8

A Milestone from The Male Muse, Embracing Global Queer Artists

SEVILLE, Spain, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a singular, audacious act of curation has become one of the most distinctive voices in queer art publishing. Inspiró magazine arrives at its eighth issue with every reason to celebrate: two years, eight volumes, and a global community of artists and readers that has grown far beyond anyone's earliest imaginings.

"We set out to make something beautiful and honest," says editor Mark Alan. "The fact that Inspiró has found its way into the hands of readers and collectors from so many corners of the world still humbles me."

Inspiró Magazine 8 - 2nd Anniversary Cover Inspiró Magazine 8 - Jude Ribisi Mixed Media Artist

Inspiró 8 — The Second Anniversary Issue

Issue 8 unites twelve artists from across the globe in a richly layered exploration of the male figure, desire, and queer identity. The issue spans photography, painting, digital art, illustration, and mixed media, presenting a chorus of distinct visual languages bound by a shared sensibility: the unapologetic, tender, erotic, and political power of queer art.

The featured artists in this anniversary issue are Lukasz Leja, Björn Koll, Francesco Brunetti, Scott Mabe, Domingo Elchino, Shax Carter, Fabrisio Tribilli, Ismael DeLarge, Adan, Jude Ribisi, Kaden Bard Dawson, and Mark Alan himself. Together they represent an extraordinary breadth of perspective, from emerging voices to established figures.

Inspiró Exalts

Inspiró began as a quarterly print publication with a deceptively simple premise: to present international queer artists working in the homoerotic/homo-visual tradition in a format worthy of the work itself. The magazine's signature attention to design and production values ensures that each page rewards the eye as much as it quickens the mind. Each issue is offered in both print and digital editions through The Male Muse Store.

Mark Alan is also the founder of The Male Muse, the online platform and store that serves as the home of Inspiró and its sister publications, including the zines Pulp and Happy Trail, and the fetish-focused magazine SNIFF.

Availability

Inspiró Issue 8 is available for purchase in print and digital editions at The Male Muse Store.

The print edition is available here:

https://themalemuse.store/products/inspiro-issue-eight-summer-2026

The expanded digital edition with over double the content is available here:

https://themalemuse.store/products/inspiro-issue-eight-xtra-expanded-digital-edition

MEDIA CONTACT

Mark Alan

+34 645 687 758

[email protected]

Instagram: @inspiromagazine

Bluesky: @themalemuse.bsky.social

SOURCE The Male Muse Publishing