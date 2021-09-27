Inspiro Tequila Launches in the U.S., Bringing a Fresh New Female Perspective to the Growing Tequila Category

To help achieve her goal of reinventing what it means to enjoy tequila, Mara enlisted legendary maestra tequilera, Ana María Romero Mena, one of the preeminent master distillers in the tequila industry in Mexico, to create the taste profile and unique process for handcrafting Inspiro. The first release in the Inspiro portfolio is Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco, a gluten-free and additive-free blanco tequila containing zero sugar and zero carbs. After a precise distillation process, this innovative spirit rests in American oak barrels for a lunar quarter to create a silky smooth yet complex tequila that is perfect sipped on its own and versatile enough to elevate any cocktail recipe. Inspiro Tequila is packaged in an elegant and sleek custom designed bottle that is easy to hold and pour.

"I didn't want to create just another tequila, but rather a spirit I could feel good about drinking and sharing, one that would appeal to thoughtful consumers like me who care about what they eat and drink, and the brands they support," said Smith, who spent almost two years bringing her vision to life. "My goal was also to make women feel seen and relevant in the spirits industry by having women involved in every step of the process from creating the taste profile to getting bottles on the shelf."

The Inspiro team conducted extensive consumer research to determine what conscientious spirits drinkers, especially women, prefer most when it comes to choosing a tequila. Overwhelmingly, they realized that people wanted a clean, easy-to-drink spirit without the additives found in many tequilas. Inspiro is characterized by its distinct sweet notes of vanilla, cooked agave and caramel, with hints of refreshing citrus and mint, all achieved without the use of any additives. (Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco is proudly confirmed additive-free by the tequila industry experts at Tequila Matchmaker .)

The word "Inspiro" is Spanish for "inspire." Smith credits her mother and grandmother – both strong women in her life – for her drive to succeed. They are her role models and her inspiration, and they instilled in her the belief that she could do anything if she worked hard enough. She hopes to share that confidence with others too by establishing the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project to give back by supporting and inspiring other female entrepreneurs to follow their passion.

Smith continued, "Never forget the power you have to innovate in an industry, even as an outsider, if you are willing to put in the hard work and do the research."

Inspiro Tequila can be purchased now at InspiroTequila.com to be delivered across the U.S., and will be available soon in select local markets.

To learn more about Inspiro Tequila and the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project, visit www.InspiroTequila.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Inspiro Tequila: Inspiro Tequila was born with a vision to redefine what it means to enjoy tequila, by crafting a clean, smooth and sippable 100% Blue Weber Agave ultra-premium tequila without any additives. Inspiro is also certified by WBENC, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

