Inspirus Credit Union gives more than $40,000 in backpacks and school supplies to Washington students

Teacher-founded Inspirus Credit Union is giving more than $40,000 in backpacks and school supplies to support students in need this school year.

"As a credit union that believes in the power of education, we hope these resources will get thousands of students off to a successful start to the new school year," said Inspirus Credit Union President Scott Adkins. "We're honored to partner with schools across the state to ensure we're giving back in high-need areas, and really making an impact."

Donations from Inspirus will support more than 20,000 students this year.

"We are so grateful for the donations of school supplies from Inspirus," said Bremerton School District Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Leavell. "Without their help, many of our students wouldn't have the school supplies they need for the new school year."

A Seattle public school teacher founded Inspirus Credit Union more than 82 years ago with a vision for supporting Washington's education community. Today, Inspirus is still rooted in education with charitable donations that benefit students, teachers, and lifelong learners across the state.

To learn more about the ways Inspirus supports education, visit www.Facebook.com/inspirusCU.

About Inspirus Credit Union

Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire-us) is where banking benefits education. Founded by a Seattle Public School teacher more than 80 years ago, Inspirus still makes giving back to education core to its mission. When members use Inspirus for their financial services, they join a community who makes an impact across the state. Nearly 80,000 member-owners share a passion for education that connects them to Inspirus and Washington classrooms. The credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution that returns earnings to members through lower loan rates, higher returns on deposit, and donates time, talents, and dollars to the communities it serves. With $1.2 billion in assets, Inspirus operates branches in Seattle, Spokane, and Lynnwood. For more information, visit inspirusCU.org.

CONTACT



Morgan Cole



Public Relations Specialist



(206) 628-5788



Morgan@inspirusCU.org



5200 Southcenter Blvd., Seattle, WA 98188

SOURCE Inspirus Credit Union

