Inspīr Carnegie Hill & Forbes Travel Guide Establish Exclusive Partnership In Senior Living

Through this collaboration – FTG's first foray into the senior living hospitality category will assist Inspīr Carnegie Hill with every facet of delivering the luxury senior living experience in advance of its opening, scheduled for Fall 2020. FTG is recognized as the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, as well as a provider of support services for industries that prioritize service excellence. FTG will work with Inspīr to create custom and proprietary residence service and facility standards and provide world-class training in a variety of interactive formats tailored specifically for Inspīr to enhance service skills and encourage associates to elevate the guest experience. Inspīr Carnegie Hill will also benefit from service culture certifications earned by completing the training and upholding the service standards set forth by FTG, which will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis.

"As a pioneer in modernizing and elevating senior living, providing a service experience that far exceeds expectations is of utmost importance," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Inspīr. "We are thrilled to forge this partnership with FTG at our flagship residence in Carnegie Hill as there is no better entity to support Inspīr in cultivating and sustaining an unparalleled service culture that demonstrates excellence in all areas of operations."

Inspīr, a next-generation concept for urban senior living on a luxury level, offers residents a transformative, one-of-a-kind experience made possible by a combination of expertise and insights from the residential, hospitality and healthcare industries. Featuring state-of-the-art spaces, exceptional care, intelligent technology and immersive experiences, Inspīr has curated an environment and lifestyle that supports a philosophy of vibrant, intentional living and meaningful connection based on nine core elements. These elements are based on lifestyle commonalities found in areas around the world, known as blue zones, where people live longer, happier lives.

"Inspīr Carnegie Hill's concept is visionary, and we are thrilled to work collaboratively with them to instill an exemplary service culture within the luxury senior living space," said Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "Tomorrow's world requires services and experiences that are even more anticipatory and flexible than ever before, and that's part of the expertise that we'll deliver to ensure Inspīr's team provide a consistently best in class offering."

With a variety of care options, including Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Enhanced Care, Inspīr Carnegie Hill will provide residents with a brain-healthy lifestyle and offer daily programs to keep residents in motion naturally and purposefully. An on-site fitness facility, access to personal trainers and group fitness classes empower residents to stay mobile and exercise regularly. In addition, Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities, and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Fall 2020. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. For more information, please call (646) 978-9040 or visit Inspīr seniorliving.com.

*Inspīr Carnegie Hill is pending approval from the State of New York, Department of Health, for the following licenses: Adult Home, Enriched Housing and Assisted Living Residence, with Enhanced and Special Needs Assisted Living Residence certifications.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information: partner.forbestravelguide.com.

SOURCE Inspir Carnegie Hill

Related Links

https://inspirseniorliving.com

