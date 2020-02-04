Inspīr Carnegie Hill Appoints Renowned New York University Neuroscientist, Dr. Wendy Suzuki to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a new luxury senior residence in Manhattan, announces the appointment of Dr. Wendy Suzuki, Professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University's Center for Neural Science, BrainBody CEO and presenter of the second most viewed TEDTalk of 2018, to its Advisory Board. Consisting of national experts from a variety of senior care disciplines, the Advisory Board provides an unparalleled level of expertise to ensure the very latest and most effective care practices are employed.

Dr. Suzuki's research spans over 25 years studying memory and brain plasticity. She conducted extensive work studying the formation and retention of new long-term memories. Her recent research focuses on understanding the role aerobic exercise plays in improving learning, memory and higher cognitive abilities. Through her research, Dr. Suzuki has concluded that physical exercise helps to strengthen key areas of the brain that are most susceptible to both aging and Alzheimer's disease, making it our best hope in addressing the epidemic of Alzheimer's disease in this country. These conclusions led her to develop her company BrainBody, which employs an easy to use platform that is able to quantify the brain enhancing effects of exercise and provide individualized exercise prescriptions that help protect the brain from aging and neurodegenerative disease states.

"Inspīr aims to deliver transformative senior living experiences that exceed every dimension of senior care," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Inspīr. "Dr. Suzuki's breakthrough BrainBody program is an example of the caliber of cutting-edge technology and innovative programming we are bringing to residents to support whole-person health and wellness. We are thrilled to have her advising on wellness programs for our residents."

Inspīr offers residents a transformative senior living experience by curating an environment and lifestyle that supports a philosophy of vibrant, intentional living and meaningful connection based on nine core elements. These elements are based on lifestyle commonalities found in areas around the world, known as blue zones, where people live longer, happier lives. Members of the Advisory Board play a critical role in helping guide the Inspīr team to develop programs and services that deliver on the nine core elements. Among the elements are Brain Health and Movement & Mobility, which aligns directly with Dr. Suzuki's work.

"The research shows that as we age, it is imperative to stay in motion and exercise to maintain cognitive function," Said Dr. Suzuki. "Exercise provides a brain-enhancing effect that protects the brain from neurodegenerative and age-related diseases."

Dr. Suzuki is taking her research to the next level and focusing specifically on the aging population. Through an exclusive relationship with Maplewood Senior Living, the suburban counterpart of the company's urban brand, Inspīr, she will be conducting pilot programs at two Maplewood Senior Living communities where she will enlist a group of residents to utilize her BrainBody platform. Through their participation she will measure the brain-enhancing effects that each exercise program has for them, and provide customized exercise programs that will help protect their brain and maintain optimal cognitive function. Findings from the pilot will help shape future exercise and wellness programs offered at Maplewood Senior Living communities and at Inspīr Carnegie Hill.

Scheduled to open early 2020, Inspīr Carnegie Hill will provide residents with a brain-healthy lifestyle and offer daily programs to keep residents in motion naturally and purposefully. An on-site fitness facility, access to personal trainers and group fitness classes empower residents to stay mobile and exercise regularly. In addition, Inspir Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities, and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

About Inspīr

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open in early 2020. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, a premiere provider of senior living options, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call (646)978-9040 or visit Inspīr seniorliving.com

About Wendy Suzuki

Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University. In 2018, Dr. Suzuki's 2018 TEDWomen talk was the #2 most viewed TED talk of the year. Dr. Suzuki's major research interest continues to be brain plasticity. She is best known for her extensive work studying areas in the brain critical for our ability to form and retain new long-term memories. More recently her work has focused on understanding how aerobic exercise can be used to improve learning, memory and higher cognitive abilities in humans. Dr. Suzuki received her undergraduate degree in physiology and human anatomy at the University of California, Berkeley in 1987 studying with Prof. Marion C. Diamond, a leader in the field of brain plasticity. She went on to earn her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from U.C. San Diego in 1993 and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health before accepting her faculty position at New York University in 1998.

