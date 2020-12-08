Inspīr Carnegie Hill Develops Model Of World-Class Integrated Geriatrics Care And Medical Services; Mount Sinai Hospital Physician Appointed House Geriatrician

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a new luxury senior residence located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, today announced the appointment of Claire Davenport, M.D., M.S. to its Integrated Care Team as House Geriatrician through a professional service agreement with the Brookdale Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Consisting of members of Inspīr's staff as well as hand-selected, highly vetted outside provider partners, the Integrated Care Team closely collaborates to achieve optimal health and wellness outcomes for each resident.

The relationship with Dr. Davenport and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai fortifies Inspīr Carnegie Hill's Integrated Care Model (ICM) by offering an unparalleled level of expertise in the areas of Geriatrics and Palliative Care. In her role, Dr. Davenport will provide onsite primary care to enrolled residents along with geriatric consultations two days per week. Additionally, as part of the collaboration, residents of Inspīr Carnegie Hill will receive highly coordinated access to services at the Martha Stewart Centers for Living and the Mount Sinai Health System.

Residents across each of Inspīr's three care programs—Sol (Assisted Living), Terra (Enhanced Care), and Oceana (Memory Care)—benefit from the unique model of care. This team-based, interdisciplinary approach to delivering care synthesizes the proficiency of professionals across multiple disciplines for the best possible outcome for each resident. Team members work in close collaboration to deliver highly coordinated, data-driven, and outcome-based care that is aligned with resident and family goals and focused on what's important to them.

"Our Integrated Care Model is designed specifically to address the complex multidimensional needs of older adults and leverages the skills and expertise of top-notch clinicians from different disciplines who work together to achieve optimal wellbeing for each resident," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "It's the kind of care we would all want for our loved ones, and ourselves. We are proud to offer this rare care experience to our residents and are thrilled to enlist the services of Dr. Davenport and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on this mode."

In July, U.S. News and World Report named Mount Sinai Hospital as number one in "Best Geriatrics Hospital" and named Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, and Mount Sinai West as "High Performing", which represent the top 10 percent of all hospitals surveyed. Mount Sinai Hospital was also ranked among the nation's best hospitals for care excellence, marking its fifth straight year of being recognized among the top 20 in the country.

"Adding Dr. Davenport, a board-certified geriatrician from the top geriatrics department in the country, to our team adds a critical and complementary component to all of our amazing integrative health and wellness offerings at Inspīr," said Brian Geyser, chief clinical officer at Inspīr. "As a geriatrician, Dr. Davenport approaches healthcare holistically. She sees the entire person, which includes the family and the home environment. This expansive view of each resident, along with her ability to spend more time with residents and families through our model, will result in better healthcare, better outcomes and ultimately a greater sense of satisfaction and wellbeing."

"I am grateful for the excellent insight of Brian Geyser and his talented team in creating a completely novel approach to healthcare in assisted living," said Dr. Claire Davenport. "I am dedicated to designing the most contiguous experience for residents with a homecare model of delivery, seamless communication, and care that integrates the whole person into every medical decision. What we are designing in this relationship is unheard of in assisted living and should serve as a model of best practice throughout the US."

Inspīr, a next-generation concept for urban senior living on a luxury level, offers residents a transformative, one-of-a-kind experience made possible by a combination of expertise and insights from the residential, hospitality and healthcare industries. Featuring state-of-the-art spaces, exceptional care, intelligent technology and immersive experiences, Inspīr has curated an environment and lifestyle that supports a philosophy of vibrant, intentional living and meaningful connection based on nine core elements. These elements are based on lifestyle commonalities found in areas around the world, known as blue zones, where people live longer, happier lives.

With a variety of care options, including Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Enhanced Care, Inspīr Carnegie Hill will provide residents with a brain-healthy lifestyle and offer daily programs to keep residents in motion naturally and purposefully. An on-site fitness facility, access to personal trainers, wellness experts and group fitness classes empower residents to stay mobile and exercise regularly. In addition, Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities, and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Fall 2020. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. For more information, please call (646) 978-9040 or visit Inspīr seniorliving.com.

*Inspīr Carnegie Hill is pending approval from the State of New York, Department of Health, for the following licenses: Adult Home, Enriched Housing and Assisted Living Residence, with Enhanced and Special Needs Assisted Living Residence certifications.

