Inspīr Embassy Row Partners with The Washington Ballet to Bring Dance and Art Experiences to Residents

New collaboration emphasizes shared commitment to education, creativity, community engagement and making the arts more accessible for all

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Embassy Row, the premier luxury assisted living and memory care community in Washington, D.C., today announced a new partnership with The Washington Ballet to bring world-class dance experiences to residents while supporting one of the city's leading arts institutions during its landmark 50th Anniversary Season.

For five decades, The Washington Ballet has demonstrated that dance belongs to everyone. Through community engagement initiatives servicing people of all ages and abilities, The Washington Ballet uses movement to foster health, connection and creative expression across the Washington region.

Launching during The Washington Ballet's 50th Anniversary Season, the partnership expands access to dance and its physical, emotional and social benefits.

"Our philosophy has always been to make life more interesting by creating elevated experiences that inspire, engage and enrich every day," said Amanda Glendinning, General Manager, Inspīr Embassy Row. "Partnering with The Washington Ballet allows us to deliver extraordinary cultural experiences while supporting one of DC's most treasured artistic institutions. We believe that investing in the arts is also an investment in the liveliness of our community and our residents are thrilled to welcome this partnership."

Art and music are central to Inspīr's wellness philosophy, and throughout the season, residents will enjoy studio visits, artist conversations, educational programs, opening night celebrations and movement-based wellness experiences that deepen their connection to Washington's vibrant arts community.

The partnership will also introduce Dance for Parkinson's Disease (Dance for PD®), a program designed for people living with Parkinson's disease. Through music and movement, Dance for PD® supports mobility, confidence, creative expression and social connection.

Classes at Inspīr Embassy Row will begin on September 14th at 11am and open to both residents and members of the broader Washington, D.C. community. Space is limited, contact Concierge at 202.293.2100 to reserve your spot or learn more information.

"Dance for Parkinson's Disease is rooted in the belief that everyone can dance, regardless of age or diagnosis," said Lucy Bowen McCauley, Lead Instructor of Dance for Parkinson's Disease at The Washington Ballet and Director of Dance for PD – Mid-Atlantic. "Through music and movement, participants discover greater confidence, creativity and connection while working on balance, coordination and mobility. We're excited to bring this program to Inspīr Embassy Row and welcome both residents and members of the surrounding community into this shared experience."

"At The Washington Ballet, community engagement is not separate from our artistic mission - it is our artistic mission in action," said DeMoya Watson Brown, Director of Community Engagement at The Washington Ballet. "This partnership reflects what The Washington Ballet strives to achieve every day - using dance as a force for artistic excellence, health and human connection. By partnering with Inspīr Embassy Row, we're expanding access to meaningful arts experiences while strengthening the cultural fabric of our city during our landmark 50th Anniversary Season."

About Inspīr

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering luxury senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr's first community, Inspir Carnegie Hill, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and its second is now open in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood.

At Inspīr Embassy Row, care extends beyond traditional models through a curated environment and lifestyle that supports a philosophy of vibrant, intentional living and meaningful connection. This philosophy is based on Nine Core Elements: engagement, purpose, movement + mobility, art + music, belonging, family, brain health, nature and laughter. Dance naturally complements this philosophy by stimulating memory, sparking conversation, and bringing joy to everyday life. For more information, please visit www.inspirseniorliving.com or call (202) 293-2100.

About The Washington Ballet and The Washington School of Ballet

Founded in 1976, The Washington Ballet is the professional ballet company of the nation's capital. Under the artistic leadership of Edwaard Liang, the Company presents a dynamic repertoire of beloved classics, contemporary masterworks, and newly commissioned works that inspire audiences throughout the Washington metropolitan region and beyond. As the Company celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season, the institution looks ahead with renewed purpose—expanding its impact through performance, training, and service to the community.

For more than 80 years, The Washington School of Ballet has shaped generations of dancers through exceptional training and a commitment to artistic excellence. Founded in 1944 by the legendary Mary Day, the School is one of the nation's premier ballet training institutions, serving more than 1,000 students annually across its Northwest and Southeast campuses while engaging thousands more through adult classes, community programs, and initiatives that make dance accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds.

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living