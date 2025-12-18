Maplewood Senior Living Embarks on Exciting New Chapter with Co-CEO Leadership, Innovation, and Technology Integration

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, a trailblazer in transforming the senior living landscape, is poised for an exciting future as it continues to embrace innovation and exceed resident expectations. With a rich history of providing upscale senior living experiences, Maplewood has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in senior care. As the company looks ahead, it is making strategic leadership changes, addressing industry challenges, and embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance both care and operations.

New Leadership Marks a Bold Transition

Long-time partners Shane Herlet and Tom Gaston will now lead Maplewood Senior Living as Co-CEOs. Herlet, formerly Chief Operating Officer, and Gaston, previously Chief Investment Officer, bring a wealth of experience and a shared vision for Maplewood's future. Together, they will guide the company forward, continuing to build on its legacy of innovation and exceptional care.

"Maplewood Senior Living has always been about leading the way in senior living," said Herlet. "Tom and I are proud to continue this tradition, ensuring that Maplewood not only adapts to the changing landscape but thrives in it. Thanks to our long-standing partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. we're able to pursue innovative growth strategies while maintaining the exceptional standards our residents expect."

"We are entering our next chapter from a position of tremendous strength," said Gaston. "We are operationally, financially, and culturally strong, poised for thoughtful, strategic growth. For us, expansion is never about scale alone. It's about elevating what luxury senior living means and developing communities that reflect our reputation for excellence."

Addressing Key Industry Challenges Through Technological Innovation

Maplewood Senior Living is taking proactive steps to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the senior living industry today. To tackle these challenges head-on, the company is leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions:

Workforce Recruitment & Retention: Maplewood is launching a comprehensive initiative to attract, retain, and develop top talent. Powered by AI-driven recruitment tools and advanced learning systems, this strategy ensures residents continue to receive exceptional care from skilled, engaged staff.

Financial Balance: Despite rising operational costs, Maplewood is committed to maintaining its hallmark quality of care, services, and environments. The company is implementing sophisticated financial modeling and predictive analytics to manage expenses with a balanced and sustainable approach, ensuring long-term stability without compromising on quality.

Operational Excellence: By improving business efficiencies through the integration of AI and data analytics, Maplewood aims to empower its staff with essential tools and support. This tech-driven approach will optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and allow staff to focus more on delivering the highest quality care, ensuring a positive experience for both residents and their families.

Strong Financial Partners and Expanding the Inspīr Brand

Maplewood has enjoyed a steady partnership and support from Hunt Valley, Maryland based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). This support has allowed Maplewood to see their strategic visions realized while continuing to run day-to-day operations at peak performance.

As part of Maplewood's growth strategy, the company is continuing to expand its urban brand of luxury senior living through its award-winning Inspīr properties. Inspīr Carnegie Hill, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, will celebrate its five-year anniversary in 2026, and has consistently set the standard for excellence in urban senior living. The property has received numerous accolades for its innovative approach, combining world-class hospitality, holistic wellness, and exceptional care to redefine what senior living can be.

Building on the award-winning excellence and resident-focused approach at Carnegie Hill, Inspīr Embassy Row opened in February 2025 in Washington, D.C., offering the same elevated level of care, wellness, and lifestyle amenities that have made the Inspīr brand a leader in the industry. Both properties are recognized not only for their luxurious environments and vibrant lifestyles but also for their expertise in memory care, providing compassionate, specialized support. By integrating body, mind, and spirit with thoughtful design and tailored programming, Inspīr continues to set the benchmark for luxury senior living and meet the evolving needs of today's older adults.

A Commitment to Core Values

As Maplewood Senior Living steps into this new era, it remains steadfast in its commitment to exceptional care, innovation, and resident satisfaction. By combining forward-thinking leadership, addressing industry challenges head-on, and harnessing the power of technology, Maplewood is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the senior living industry while continuing to grow its portfolio of luxury senior living communities. To learn more, visit www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is a leading provider of luxury senior living communities, offering residents innovative, personalized care in a vibrant, supportive environment. With locations throughout the Northeast and Ohio, and its growing Inspīr brand in urban locations, Maplewood continues to set the standard for excellence in senior living. The company's commitment to holistic wellness, cutting-edge technology, and resident enrichment ensures that its communities remain places where older adults can thrive and lead fulfilling lives.

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living