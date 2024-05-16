Inspur Customer Value Management Facilitates Precision Marketing and Enhances Market Competitiveness

JINAN, China, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Inspur official released a Customer Value Management(CVM) Platform based on DT4DI (Digital Twin for Decision Intelligence), which aims to help telecom operators manage customer profiles and life cycles by using digital twins and AI technology, and to achieve personalized offering recommendation by analyzing customer behavior, so as to obtain the best marketing achievements and revenue. Following TM Forum specifications and benchmarking with industry's excellent practices, the CVM provides end-to-end precision marketing solutions for telecom operators with powerful features, such as comprehensive user profiles, AI prediction models, flexible campaign activity orchestration, intelligent multi-channel campaign push, and personal data security protection.

In the daily operations of telecom operators, they often face challenges such as reduced consumption of new subscribers, loss of old subscribers, and poor package recommendation effects. The Customer Value Management Platform is characterized by intelligence and convenience, helping telecom operators to formulate marketing strategies more accurately, execute the most appropriate marketing campaigns and marketing channels for specific user groups, and focus on customers' experience of products and services, thereby effectively increasing operators' revenue, reducing operating costs, and improving user loyalty.

L is a Telecom Operator with approximately 2.5 million active customers in Saudi Arabia. Inspur maintains a close cooperative relationship with Saudi Operator L. Based on the Inspur Customer Value Management Platform, they jointly designed and executed multiple marketing campaigns in scenarios such as Consume X and Get Y, Offer for You, and Retention offers for inactive subscribers. Through the platform, more than 2 million marketing SMS messages can be sent every day, successfully helping L in Saudi Arabia's data traffic business volume double year-on-year and the number of customers grows steadily. This successful case fully demonstrates the significant advantages of the Inspur Customer Value Management Platform in improving the marketing efficiency and customer satisfaction of telecom operators.

