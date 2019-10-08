Inspur introduces OTII-based edge computing solutions at ODCC 2019 in collaboration with Intel

Highlights:

In ODCC 2019, Inspur demonstrated a number of solutions based on Inspur's OTII-standardized edge computing server, aimed at handling challenges of edge business

The vBNG solution is an ideal solution for carriers to optimize network performance based on SDN/NFV technology

5G "mini open base station" is a solution for lower-cost indoor mobile network coverage

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ODCC 2019, Open Data Center Summit, took place in Beijing, China. Thousands of data center experts participated in this summit to share cutting-edge technologies such as open data center infrastructure standardization, 5G and edge computing infrastructure. At the conference, Inspur utilized 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to demonstrate a number of solutions based on Inspur's OTII-standardized edge computing server, aimed at handling challenges of edge business.

With the rapid development of 5G and the emergence of edge services, edge computing deployment is required in many business scenarios like intelligent manufacturing, smart city, IOV, AR/VR and other verticals where latency and bandwidth are the bottlenecks. In addition, how to meet the performance requirements of edge services under physical constraints, such as space, power supply and load-bearing, has become an unavoidable problem for the edge business.

vBNG solution maximizes port bandwidth and CPU resources

With the growing scale of telecommunication services and increasingly diverse business types, the pressure on the existing metro access networks has become accordingly severe. From the perspective of responding to market demand, saving on construction investment costs, or simplifying operation and maintenance management, carriers are in urgent need of new technologies to improve existing network facilities.

The vBNG solution demonstrated by Inspur with 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors is an ideal solution for carriers to optimize network performance based on SDN/NFV technology which evolves BRAS functions from high-cost proprietary hardware to low-cost general-purpose servers to adapt to various edge business, improve network capabilities and reduce the cost of network deployment.

The solution utilizes Inspur's OTII-based edge computing server as the hardware platform, equipped with 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Ethernet Network Adapter XXV710 with Dynamic Device Personalization, as well as SertusNet FlexBNG software. This configuration enables great performance improvement, which can effectively reduce packet processing latency, increase throughput, and enhance the utilization of multi-core processors.

5G "mini open base station", a solution for lower-cost indoor mobile network coverage

Indoor mobile network coverage has always been regarded as the "last mile" of the advent of 5G. According to Markets and Markets, more than 70% of 4G business scenarios occur indoors, and this proportion will be even higher in the 5G era.

At ODCC 2019, Inspur, Intel and Comba showcased the 5G "mini open base station" solution. This solution uses Inspur's OTII edge computing server as the access unit and digital technology and optical fiber to transmit and distribute wireless signals, allowing the wireless coverage of the small station base to be expanded by adding scalable units and remote units. A single access unit can support up to 64 remote units.

The 5G mini open base station is not only suitable for many indoor scenarios such as factories, schools, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, etc. for its high flexibility, easy deployment, and controllability, but it also integrates mobile edge computing (MEC) with smart manufacturing, smart stores, smart education, smart office and other applications by hardware and software decoupling, to build a new ecosystem of vertical industry applications.

Inspur OTII-based edge computing server drives ICT standardization process

In MWC2019 in Barcelona, held in March, Inspur released the first edge computing server NE5260M5 designed for different edge computing applications in 5G era, in line with the OTII standard. Inspur optimized the product by taking into account the limitations of space, environment, power consumption, etc. The chassis size is designed according to the telecom equipment standard rather than the server standard, with 2U height, 19 inch width, and 430mm depth, which is only a little more than 1/2 of the traditional standard server depth, and can be directly deployed on racks in the communication center, with telecom equipment.

The wall-mount design of NE5260M5 allows servers to be deployed not only on the rack but also directly on the wall, simplifying deployment in a challenging environment. In addition, designs are implemented for high temperature, dust resistance, corrosion resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, and seismic resistance that enable NE5260M5 to withstand the harsh environment of the edge data center.

5G promotes both the development of edge computing and the integration of ICT. In November 2017, ODCC launched the OTII (Open Telecom IT Infrastructure) server project, which plans to form deeply customized, open-standardized and uniform server solutions and prototype products for telecom applications among carriers. The members of ODDC include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CAICT, Inspur and Intel. In the future, Inspur will actively participate in OTII projects and promote standards development, and will continue to improve existing edge computing products, update product lines and develop new solutions to cater to customer's needs.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world's top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to www.inspursystems.com.

SOURCE Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.inspursystems.com

