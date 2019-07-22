Inspur Receives OCP Accepted™ and Inspired™ Recognition on Three Open Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation announced the acceptance of three of Inspur's open platforms in compliance with the OCP Accepted™ certification and OCP Inspired™ certification.

The NF8260M5 2U 4-socket server, based on Intel and Inspur's "Crane Mountain" reference design, is a high-density, cloud-optimized reference design offered for 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. It will increase core count up to 112 in a single 2U platform, increase memory bandwidth and provide potential double-digit total cost of ownership savings. Designed for cloud IaaS, Bare Metal and function-as-a service solutions, this new design is jointly contributed to OCP by Intel and Inspur as an OCP Accepted™ platform.

The goal of this design was to define an open standard to serve the explosive growth of the cloud services sector, that meets demanding CSP data center requirements, including but not limited to server hardware, firmware, BIOS and software. A four-socket design delivers several key advantages over the standard dual socket architecture.

"The NF8260M5 delivers 4 processor capabilities in only 2U, half the conventional 4U offerings of today's 4-socket platforms," said Alan Chang, Senior Director of Inspur's Server Business Unit. "This allows a much higher compute density in a standard 42U rack for cloud service providers."

Other advantages include its offset processor placement which provides efficient cooling that results in energy savings, lower maintenance costs, and front hot-swap accessibility with U.2 drives with options for PCIe and OCP 2.0/3.0 modules.

"As the datacenter hardware needs grow at an unprecedented speed, we've seen a trend of adopting 4-socket platform in the CSP workload by taking the benefit of consolidating some common infrastructure. Inspur & Intel's contribution of the Crane Mountain reference design will provide the best-in-class CPU density in this cloud optimized architecture, while also helping to reduce the overall OPEX cost," added Alan Chang.

"Cloud infrastructure innovation continues at a rapid pace to keep up with insatiable services demand," said Kevin D. Johnson, Senior Director of Cloud Infrastructure Solutions at Intel Corporation. "New high-density, cloud-optimized 2U, 4-socket designs like the Inspur NF8260M5, which feature the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory technology provide leadership in cloud services delivery in next generation data center applications."

Another OCP Accepted™ Inspur open platform is the ON5388M5 ("Mission Bay") which is a 3OU 8-GPU high-density GPU expansion box that features an NVlink 2.0 architecture that provides flexible topology for different applications.

Lastly, there is the OCP Inspired™ ON5266M5 ("Goose Lake") 2OU OCP storage JBOD. With NVMe SSD/HDD support and a flexible architecture, it can be used as a high-density storage expansion module for compute nodes or as a storage pool for the entire rack with a SAS switch.

"Inspur is delivering new products time-to-market with the latest technology. These three products are great examples of how the industry has access to open source hardware that delivers best-class-performance. All three products are compatible with the OCP Open Rack architecture optimized for energy efficiency and scale out deployment," states Bill Carter, CTO of the OCP Foundation.

Product details for all three platforms can be found in the OCP MarketPlace. If interested in proof of concept evidence or purchasing this product, please contact sales@inspursystems.

As an OCP Platinum member and OCP Solution Provider, Inspur has been leveraging decades of hardware design expertise to contribute new open architectures, propelled by a real need by the industry for a broader, more complete open ecosystem to drive performance and efficiency in sectors like AI, cloud computing, and edge computing.

