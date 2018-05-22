Inspur Releases InCloud OpenStack Version 5.5 at OpenStack Summit Vancouver

The newest version of InCloud OpenStack adds:

Features for large-scale deployments . InCloud OpenStack 5.5 can support multiple data centers across multiple regions. In one implementation, Inspur achieved an OpenStack deployment with around 1,000 nodes in a single region for a non-telecom customer and a total of more than 1,400 nodes are in production. InCloud OpenStack offers one-click deployment and graphical resource layout via containerized images that are independent of the host operating system. Resource arrangement is managed visually with system templates or a custom drag-and-drop template.

. InCloud OpenStack 5.5 can support multiple data centers across multiple regions. In one implementation, Inspur achieved an OpenStack deployment with around 1,000 nodes in a single region for a non-telecom customer and a total of more than 1,400 nodes are in production. InCloud OpenStack offers one-click deployment and graphical resource layout via containerized images that are independent of the host operating system. Resource arrangement is managed visually with system templates or a custom drag-and-drop template. Unified management of diverse compute types . InCloud OpenStack 5.5 offers unified management of virtual machines (VMs), bare metal instances, and containers on the same platform. Resources can be adjusted in parallel to achieve integration and sharing of cluster computing, storage and network resources to reduce operation, maintenance and management costs.

. InCloud OpenStack 5.5 offers unified management of virtual machines (VMs), bare metal instances, and containers on the same platform. Resources can be adjusted in parallel to achieve integration and sharing of cluster computing, storage and network resources to reduce operation, maintenance and management costs. Multi-region support . The switch from test deployment to large-scale production deployment presents challenges for OpenStack operators. To achieve large-scale data center delivery capabilities, InCloud OpenStack 5.5 optimizes multi-region management to achieve division and separate management of large clusters. All regions use the same set of Keystone systems to resolve the system bottlenecks caused by cluster expansion.

. The switch from test deployment to large-scale production deployment presents challenges for OpenStack operators. To achieve large-scale data center delivery capabilities, InCloud OpenStack 5.5 optimizes multi-region management to achieve division and separate management of large clusters. All regions use the same set of Keystone systems to resolve the system bottlenecks caused by cluster expansion. Layered security . InCloud OpenStack adopts a layered security enhancement design to better secure the cloud platform from the dimensions of the hypervisor system, VMs and user access. It adopts Inspur's security sector governance products to reinforce the hypervisor and VM layers.

. InCloud OpenStack adopts a layered security enhancement design to better secure the cloud platform from the dimensions of the hypervisor system, VMs and user access. It adopts Inspur's security sector governance products to reinforce the hypervisor and VM layers. Disaster tolerance . InCloud OpenStack 5.5 offers disaster recovery capability that spans multiple data centers. A current InCloud OpenStack deployment covers three data centers in two regions. The solution provides disaster tolerance for dual center, dual active capability within 150km in the same city and remote data center recovery. The solution uses Inspur's proprietary network facility, centralized storage facilities and cloud management to guarantee business continuity in terms of data, network and business operation for customers. The solution can effectively help customers save costs, increase operational reliability and achieve efficient failure management with one-click visual failure switching solutions.

"The growth of OpenStack in China is impressive," said Jay Zhang, vice president of Inspur. "Over the next five years, we expect a CAGR of 40 percent for this market segment. Ongoing development of standardized APIs and excellent heterogeneous resource management and programmability are key drivers in the thriving OpenStack ecosystem, and Inspur plans to maintain and expand its OpenStack leadership, taking full advantage of this growth trend."

Inspur is a leading innovator in open compute and open technologies, and major proponent for OCP, ODCC, Open19, OpenStack and Openpower foundations. Inspur strives to build a design base and then to customize and meet efficiency standards. Meanwhile, Inspur will contribute to those communities by providing access to technologies through open source sharing, and to assist the convergence of fellow communities and open source applications.

"Inspur is a Gold member of the OpenStack Foundation and has been throwing investment year upon year participation in OpenStack." Said Jonathan Bryce, executive director at OpenStack Foundation, "We move forward the community with contributions from companies. Inspur has dozens of developers who contribute to different projects in OpenStack and has worked to build OpenStack appointment in China which is one of the fast-growing markets."

User Profiles

Financial industry : Inspur participated in the deployment of China's largest OpenStack-based financial cloud. It achieved deep integration of internet financial services with OpenStack to ensure rapid innovation and application deployment.

Securities industry : Everbright Securities Company worked with Inspur to deploy a securities cloud, with the goal of providing support for application development and testing as well as centralized management of branched clouds through resource pooling, containerization and SaaS. The overall cost saving is around 20 million.

Energy industry : Inspur helped Sinopec Henan Petroleum Company build an OpenStack cloud platform to provide centralized resource management for subsidiaries in 19 cities, over 20 production and management systems, and fuel card and customer service systems in over 2,000 gas stations and convenience stores. Utilization rates rose by 60 percent, energy consumption fell by 45 percent, and operation and maintenance efficiency rose by 300 percent, with an 80 percent reduction in operation and maintenance costs.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading global provider of cutting-edge data center and cloud computing solutions, aspiring to deliver continuously more innovative and efficient solutions to meet rapidly growing technology demands. Working with over 1,000 enterprises around the world, Inspur delivers top-tier quality and performance, energy and cost efficiency, and purpose-built solutions to specific workloads and data center environments.

Inspur is a Gold member of the OpenStack Foundation. For the most-recent public release—Queens—Inspur's upstream contributions have doubled over the previous version, Pike. Also, Inspur is a silver sponsor of Apache Software Foundation and a member of both the Linux Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspur-releases-incloud-openstack-version-5-5-at-openstack-summit-vancouver-300653155.html

SOURCE Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd