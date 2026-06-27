Insta360 Big Deal Days Returns with Savings of up to US$200 on Cameras, Gimbals, Microphones, and More

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced the return of its annual Big Deal Days sales event, offering savings of up to US$200 on its most popular cameras, smartphone stabilizers, webcams, audio gear, and accessories. Available for a limited time through the Insta360 Store and participating retailers, Big Deal Days allows creators, travelers, and adventurers to upgrade their gear ahead of summer's biggest moments.

Whether capturing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, documenting outdoor adventures, or creating content on the go, Insta360's lineup is designed to help users tell their stories from every angle.

Leading this year's promotion is the Insta360 X5, the brand's flagship 8K 360 camera. With its signature "shoot first, frame later" workflow, X5 captures every angle simultaneously, allowing creators to choose the perfect perspective after filming. During Big Deal Days, customers can save US$115 on the X5 Standard Bundle.

For action and adventure enthusiasts, the Leica co-engineered Ace Pro 2 delivers premium image quality, advanced AI-powered shooting features, and exceptional low-light performance. Customers can save US$70 on the Ace Pro 2 Standard Bundle during Big Deal Days.

Those looking for a lightweight, hands-free camera can take advantage of savings on the Insta360 GO Ultra. As the world's smallest 4K action camera, GO Ultra makes it easy to capture immersive POV content without interrupting the moment. The GO Ultra Standard Bundle will be available with savings of US$95.

Content creators seeking smoother smartphone footage can save on Insta360 Flow 2 Pro. Featuring AI-powered tracking and industry-leading stabilization, Flow 2 Pro transforms a smartphone into a powerful filmmaking tool while helping users capture cinematic shots with ease.

Beyond cameras, Big Deal Days includes savings across the Insta360 accessory ecosystem. Customers can save on Mic Pro wireless audio systems, Snap Selfie Screens, and the Link 2 Series of AI-powered 4K webcams for streaming, remote work, and online collaboration.

Insta360 is also spotlighting its newest innovation, Luna Ultra, the company's flagship dual-lens 8K gimbal camera. While Luna Ultra is not included in this year's promotional pricing, it represents the latest advancement in handheld imaging with exceptional low-light performance, five versatile focal lengths, and a detachable touchscreen that doubles as a wireless remote control and microphone.

Rounding out the summer savings opportunities, Insta360's Trade-In program remains available throughout the promotion. Customers can trade in eligible devices from multiple brands and receive up to an additional US$50 in credit toward a new Insta360 purchase, making it easier than ever to upgrade old gear.

With summer travel season underway, Big Deal Days offers some of Insta360's best pricing of the year across products designed to capture everything from everyday moments to once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

For complete pricing, regional availability, and promotion details, visit the Insta360 Store at store.insta360.com.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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