Insta360 Previews New Luna Series and Major Updates at NAB Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, a global leader in innovative imaging technology, today opened its showcase at the 2026 NAB Show, unveiling a range of new products, bundles, and software updates, including a preview of an all-new product line.

New Additions to the Insta360 Lineup

Insta360 Previews New Luna Series at NAB Show 2026 Insta360 Previews New Luna Series at NAB Show 2026

Members of the media and NAB attendees were among the first globally to preview the upcoming Insta360 Luna Series, co-engineered with Leica, which includes Luna Pro and Luna Ultra. The series features a large 1-inch sensor, a bright F1.8 aperture, a variable focal length, and support for 10-bit color for smoother, more natural transitions in light and shadow, capturing more nuanced and detailed color straight from the camera. Luna Pro features a single-lens design, while Luna Ultra features a dual-lens design and enhanced telephoto performance.

Luna Ultra and Luna Pro were both being teased at the booth, and will be available in two distinct color options.

GO Ultra Tadej Pogačar Edition Bundle

Also on display was the Insta360 GO Ultra Tadej Pogačar Edition Bundle, released April 15. GO Ultra is the company's latest compact, hands-free action camera, designed to deliver smooth, professional POV footage in any scenario.

Developed in collaboration with Tadej Pogačar, reigning Tour de France champion, this co-branded edition offers an immersive POV solution that captures the intensity and perspective of elite cycling.

"Cycling is about pushing limits and taking on challenges. With Insta360, I can share our sport's passion and excitement. I hope this inspires cyclists to capture their own journeys and memories," said Pogačar.

Previewed at NAB, Launching Soon

In addition to newer products already available, Insta360 showcased several upcoming innovations at NAB Show 2026, offering attendees an early look at what's next.

The company previewed a new wireless microphone, Insta360 Mic Pro, built around a more integrated approach to audio in modern workflows. Designed to fit seamlessly into how creators shoot and move, it features a Customizable E-Ink Display that allows logos, names, or visual elements to be added, making the microphone part of the frame rather than something to hide. Through Insta360 Direct Connect, the system integrates directly with Insta360 cameras, reducing setup friction and removing the need for additional devices in fast-paced scenarios. A three-microphone array, combined with AI-powered processing and NPU-based noise reduction, helps maintain consistent audio clarity across changing environments, while internal recording provides an added layer of reliability when conditions are less controlled.

Additionally, the Insta360 GO 3S Retro Bundle was introduced, bringing a film inspired aesthetic to the compact POV camera. The bundle includes a Retro Viewfinder, stylized filters, and tactile accessories reminiscent of classic cameras, while maintaining the portability and functionality that defines GO 3S.

An upcoming major update to Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro was also showcased, enhancing Insta360's pocket AI filmmaker lineup for both iPhone and Android users. Key improvements include native multi-lens support for flagship Android devices such as the Samsung S26 Ultra, faster 360 panorama capture, Dual View Mode, and Apple Watch control on iPhone. These updates expand access to hands free, cinematic stabilized shooting across platforms.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360