Insta360 Unveils X6: The Biggest Leap in 360 Capture Yet

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, the world's best-selling 360 camera brand, today announced X6, its new flagship 8K 360 camera and the biggest leap in the history of the X series. This year marks Insta360's 10-year milestone in 360 cameras. X6 is the decade-defining flagship that comes out of it, the culmination of ten years of innovation and craftsmanship. It goes on sale August 12.

Insta360 X6

Insta360 currently holds 71% value share (US$) of the global panoramic camera (360 camera) market (according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Handheld Smart Camera Tracker Report, 26Q1). X6 is built to extend that lead by making one camera enough. Travel, adventure, or everyday life, X6 covers everything you film.

"X6 is the camera we always wanted to build. It captures everything around you, in any light, and hands you a finished edit before you even reach for your phone," shares JK Liu, Founder of Insta360.

X6 is available starting August 12 from the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select retailers, priced from US$699.99.

Image Quality: Superior Detail, Day and Night

X6 sees more light than any X camera before it. Custom dual Sony 1/1.1" square sensors deliver full 1-inch equivalent 360 imaging, 33% more sensor area than X5 and around four times the light intake per frame. Low light, harsh backlight, high contrast, all no issue for Insta360's latest generation of 360 camera.

Behind the sensors sits a triple AI chip: one 8-core 3.3GHz 4nm flagship processor paired with two dedicated imaging chips. Together they bring 500% more computing power than X5, a 106% faster clock speed, and 35% lower power draw. The result shows up as sharper detail, cleaner color, and denoising that holds in the dark. A new low-light mode adds two ambient light sensors to cut flicker and pull more out of night scenes, while AdaptiveTone 2.0 meters each lens on its own and captures two exposures per frame for wider dynamic range.

X6 is also the first 360 camera with native in-camera Dolby Vision. Dynamic metadata is analyzed frame by frame to set contrast and brightness for every shot. Paired with 10-bit color and more than 1.07 billion recordable colors, X6 delivers a professional color profile straight out of the camera.

The 3-in-1 Camera Ecosystem

This is the headline. X6 is a 360 camera, a subject-tracking gimbal camera, and a single-lens action cam, and it switches between all three in a tap.

Shoot first, frame later. Hit record and stay in the moment. X6 captures everything around you at native 8K50fps, so you come back later and pull the best angles from any direction. Reframe once or reframe a dozen times: the full scene is always there.

Flat 4K straight from the camera. InstaFrame 2.0 locks onto subjects instantly and tracks people, pets, and objects across the frame, giving you clean flat 4K video with no editing step. Pair X6 with the new Foldable Selfie Stick Remote Kit and its joystick control turns that tracking into gimbal-style shooting, with no separate gimbal required. Add the POV Head Tracker and framing follows your eyeline instead, so the camera captures whatever you turn to look at.

A classic action cam when you want one. Switch to single-lens and shoot like a traditional action camera at up to 5K60fps, wide-angle up to 170 degrees (at 5K30fps), or 4K120fps for slow motion that earns the replay.

Between the body and the accessories built around it, X6 covers work that used to take a 360 cam, tracking gimbal, and an action cam, all in one pocket-sized solution.

100+ Accessories, Including a Full Motorcycle Set

X6 works with more than 100 accessories covering everything from everyday shooting to underwater, motorsport, cycling, and long-form recording. All of it connects through the same magnetic mounting ecosystem, which stays compatible with X5, X4 Air, and Ace series mounts, so the gear you already own carries straight over.

Standouts across the range include the X6 Power Selfie Stick for 180 extra minutes of runtime, the Foldable Selfie Stick Remote Kit with gimbal-style joystick control, the Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0, and a Fast Charge Case with dual battery and dual SD slots.

Motorcycle and cycling: Riders get a dedicated motorcycle set with a holographic speed dashboard overlay, auto-looping dashcam mode, and automatic license plate blur. Cyclists get stats-overlay support for Garmin, Apple Watch, and more.

Diving: The Invisible Dive Case Pro is a significant step up on the previous generation, taking X6 to 60m while staying clear of the stitch line so nothing shows in the finished footage.

Driving: Car mounts with a 1/4" adapter and an Electric Suction Cup Mount allow X6 to stick to glass without a permanent install, moving between vehicles easily for dynamic shots.

Hardware: Flagship Power in Your Palm

Flagship performance now fits in your palm. The 2.32" OLED screen hits 1200 nits of peak brightness and stays always-on, so you can frame a shot in direct sun, and Full Screen Press keeps controls responsive with gloves on.

The new 2600mAh Xtreme Battery records 140 minutes of 8K30fps 360 video on a charge, 51% longer than X5, and fast charges from empty to 80% in 24 minutes. It stays reliable down to -20°C / -4°F. Insta360's patented Star-Ridge cooling runs 10% more efficiently than competing 360 cameras and adds an insulated grip, so sustained 8K recording stays cool and steady.

Replaceable Lens 2.0 is five times more scratch-resistant, sized for travel, and 60% cheaper to replace than the previous generation, so a scuffed lens on the trail costs less and slows you down less. X6 is waterproof to 20m bare (IP68) and to 60m with the Invisible Dive Case Pro, and it carries 47GB of usable built-in storage out of 64GB total, so you can shoot with no SD card in the camera.

Audio That Holds Up at Speed

X6 packs a 360 omnidirectional windproof array of four mics, plus a separate Hidden Engine Mic tuned specifically for motorcycle riders that filters wind and isolates engine sound. Intelligent Audio Mode reads the environment and adjusts automatically. For pro sound, connect two Insta360 Mic Air or Mic Pro transmitters at once through Direct Connect.

Stabilization and Connectivity

FlowState stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock keep footage smooth and level no matter how the camera moves. NFC touch-to-connect pairs X6 fast, Wi-Fi 6.0 moves files wirelessly at 100MB/s, USB 3.0 hits 450MB/s wired, and improved Bluetooth pairs in five seconds and reconnects in under one.

Built for Professional Post-Production

X6 gives colorists room to work. Shoot in I-Log to hold full dynamic range across highlights and shadows and get the widest latitude in post, then grade from 10-bit footage with more than 1.07 billion recordable colors. Insta360 Studio stays free on Mac and Windows for multi-clip 360 editing, stitching, and export.

Zero-Edit: A Finished Video While You Charge

X6 edits for you, and Insta360 PanoMind is what makes it possible. Built in-house and trained on more than 10,000 hours of footage across 30-plus scenarios including travel, daily life, winter sports, motorcycling, diving, and cycling, PanoMind is the first 360-native AI model to understand a full spherical scene rather than a flat frame.

Plug X6 in to charge and AI Director, the auto-edit engine inside PanoMind, builds a highlight edit from the footage on the camera and delivers the finished clips to the Insta360 app. Analysis runs on the camera itself rather than in the cloud, and the feature can be switched off at any time. No backlog, no timeline, no waiting.

When you want to shape a clip yourself, Auto Edit 2.0 turns one clip or many into a complete edit in a single tap: framing, camera movement, cuts, music, and transitions.

Insta360+ Cloud: Backup, Sharing, and Moments Pro

Insta360+ Cloud Service gives you up to 2TB of storage, with backup that runs while X6 charges, so a day of shooting clears off your phone without you doing anything. Backup is opt-in and you choose what gets uploaded. Sharing is a link that opens into a full 360 view rather than a flattened clip.

With X6, files uploaded to the cloud can then be utilized by Moments Pro, Insta360's latest cloud-side editing tool, built with Google Gemini. Set a subject, mood, style, and timeframe, and it generates videos for you. Where AI Director runs on the camera and hands you a finished edit with no input at all, Moments Pro is for when you already know the film you want and would rather describe it than build it.

Price and Availability

X6 goes on sale August 12 at the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers, priced from US$699.99 for the Standard Bundle.

Additional bundles are on offer, including the Essentials Bundle at US$799.99. Purchase and activate X6 before September 30, 2026, and get one year of Insta360+ Premium cloud storage at 500GB, plus a three months of Moments Pro (offering two clips per month), at no extra cost. Buy and activate X5 or X4 Air in the same window to get one year of Insta360+ Premium at 200GB. Full terms are available in the Insta360 app.

Insta360 FlexiCare remains an optional add-on for buyers, covering accidental damage with up to four replacements in two years. A launch-window 90-day free replacement policy backs every early buyer, with Insta360's recently refreshed Trade-In program offering cash for old cameras or gear towards a new X6.

Learn more about Insta360 X6 here.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360