Instacart Adds 7-Eleven as First National Convenience Store to Bring Same-Day Delivery to Customers

"We're excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart's first national convenience store partner. 7-Eleven is a beloved, generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They're the world's largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere," said Nilam Ganenthiran, President of Instacart. "We know that sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock, and other times they simply need a couple of items quickly. Whether it's a late-night snack or batteries for the TV remote, by partnering with 7-Eleven we're able to help even more consumers get exactly what they need, when they want it, from the retailer they love."

"7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop," said Chris Tanco, Chief Operating Officer at 7-Eleven. "Our success then, and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart's platform was a logical step – we are able to offer even more customers the 7-Eleven conveniences they know and love."

Through the new collaboration customers will have access to a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including pantry staples like milk, bread and eggs, alcohol*, snacks, over-the-counter medicine, energy shots and drinks, and more. 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is available as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m., with expanded delivery windows launching in the months ahead.

Customers in Miami, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Dallas and the surrounding areas can begin shopping from 7-Eleven on Instacart by visiting https://www.instacart.com/711 or downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then open the app, enter their zip code and select the 7-Eleven storefront and can begin adding convenience, alcohol* and grocery items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive their order as quickly as possible or schedule their delivery days in advance.

Instacart partners with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, providing consumers across the U.S. and Canada with same-day delivery of the groceries and goods they need from the retailers they love. Today, Instacart delivers from over 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America and is available to more than 85% of households in the U.S.

*Available in participating markets. Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21, are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

About 7-Eleven

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 35 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

