Ace Hardware is now available nationwide on the Instacart Marketplace with no markups and a limited-time offer

SAN FRANCISCO and OAK BROOK, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, today announced a new partnership that brings Ace's trusted assortment of home preservation essentials, tools, grilling and barbeque must-haves, and lawn and garden supplies directly to customers' doorsteps in as fast as one hour. Instacart customers will also benefit from no markups delivering great value to customers.

Instacart and Ace Hardware Bring the Local Hardware Store to Your Door in as Fast as One Hour

"We're focused on making sure that every partnership we bring to Instacart delivers real value to our customers, which is why we're thrilled to bring fast, same-day delivery and member-level pricing to Instacart customers," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Ace Hardware has been a trusted name in neighborhoods across the country for generations, and now we're making it possible for Instacart customers to get that same quality and selection at a great price, without leaving their home."

"Joining the Instacart Marketplace is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver unmatched convenience for Ace customers, no matter how they choose to shop," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital and Retail Strategy and Innovation at Ace Hardware. "Whether tackling a home improvement project or picking up essentials for the backyard, our customers can seamlessly find everything they need in one easy order, delivered right to their doorstep."

With thousands of Ace Hardware stores available on the Instacart Marketplace nationwide, the partnership makes it easy for customers to shop Ace Hardware however they want, whether that's browsing the aisles at a local store or ordering online for same-day delivery. To celebrate the launch, new qualifying Ace Hardware customers can take $15 off a $50 purchase* now through June 30 on Instacart.com.

Ace Hardware joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart App, spanning grocery, home improvement, beauty, pet, household, and wellness categories.

To start shopping Ace Hardware, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/ace-hardware/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,800 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

*$15 off for qualifying customers is valid through 6/30/2026 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first Ace Hardware order of $50 or more and purchased through Instacart, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart