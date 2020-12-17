Instacart and ALDI Announce Expansion of EBT SNAP Online Payment Across 23 More States and Washington, D.C.

The expansion includes the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin. Today's expansion follows the initial rollout of the program across more than 60 store locations in Georgia, which launched in mid-November, and more than 570 stores across California, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas, which launched in early-December.

"Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together. Today, we're proud to further our mission and continue our commitment to being a long-term solution for EBT SNAP households across America," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "As the country continues to grapple with COVID-19, we recognize the important role Instacart and its retail partners play in making same-day grocery delivery and pickup available to more people nationwide. We're proud of the work we've done with ALDI and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to unlock EBT SNAP online payments for more families, and we look forward to continuing to expand this important program."

"ALDI is proud to be the first grocery retailer to accept EBT SNAP benefits as a form of payment online via Instacart for grocery delivery and Curbside pickup," said Scott Patton, Vice President, National Customer Interaction Services for ALDI U.S. "This service is now available at nearly 90% of ALDI stores, across 29 states and Washington, D.C., following successful pilots in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas."

"The Hispanic community has been disproportionately affected by food insecurity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But this is not new," said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "The SNAP program has helped millions of vulnerable Hispanic families — many of whom have at least one working adult — out of the depths of poverty. With so many impoverished Hispanics lacking access to transportation, we are thrilled to see Instacart and ALDI finding long-term, innovative solutions for the most vulnerable members of this country."

"This SNAP pilot comes at a critical time in our response to the pandemic, when we are focused on doing everything we can to get our community to the other side of this," said Muriel E. Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia. "Now more than ever, Washingtonians across all eight wards need a way to safely access nutritious food while limiting their exposure to other people. Delivery and grab and go services have played an important role in our response, and now, by ensuring EBT SNAP recipients can access delivery from ALDI through Instacart, more DC residents can get the fresh fruits, vegetables, and groceries they need while still slowing the spread of the virus and protecting their families."

"I am excited to learn of Instacart and ALDI's heightened efforts to expand safe purchasing and delivery options for New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and I applaud Senator Kaminsky for getting S8247-A signed into law," said Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, Chair of the NYS Senate Social Services Committee. "The levels of food insecurity New Yorkers have experienced in 2020 brings to light the indiscriminate nature of hunger and need that have long plagued communities across our great state. We must continue to reach more New Yorkers in need."

"I am pleased to see the expansion of the Electronic Benefit Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) in Illinois through the public-private partnership of Gov. Pritzker, IDHS, Aldi, and Instacart. This initiative is a significant step in ensuring equitable food access for all," said Representative Jaime M. Andrade, Jr., Illinois 40th District.

"The ability for SNAP users to purchase groceries online is a fundamental issue of equity, and I am glad to see Instacart partnering with Aldi to take advantage of the expanded USDA program," said New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz. "This is the type of change I have been calling for in order to help Bronxites access food more efficiently and safely, and it is exciting to see that disparities between income classes has gotten a little bit smaller for people who shop at Aldi. Thank you to Instacart for taking the initiative to offer the convenience of grocery delivery service to low income New Yorkers and I look forward to a continued effort to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to stock their kitchens."

"The partnership between Instacart and ALDI stores is great news for all EBT SNAP households in New York City," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. "Now families who want to use their benefits to shop online and receive delivery from ALDI grocery stores, especially in the midst of a pandemic, have the option to do so via Instacart."

As part of this new program, EBT SNAP participants in the available states will be able to shop from ALDI via the Instacart online site and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating ALDI store, and begin shopping and selecting items from ALDI's EBT SNAP-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. ALDI delivery and pickup via Instacart will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled for days in advance.

New with this expansion and to help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP beneficiaries, during a 90 day period starting December 16, 2020, Instacart will waive delivery and/or pickup fees on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

ALDI began offering delivery service via Instacart in 2018, and Instacart currently delivers nationwide from more than 2,000 ALDI stores. In addition to ALDI, Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, providing consumers across the U.S. and Canada with same-day delivery of the groceries and goods they need from the retailers they love. Today, Instacart delivers from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America, and is available to 85% of households in the U.S.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,** and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.*** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

***As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

SOURCE Instacart

Related Links

http://www.instacart.com

