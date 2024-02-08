Instacart and Hy-Vee Partner to Meet Growing Demand for Same-Day Delivery

Instacart Fulfillment as a Service helps Hy-Vee increase order fulfillment, expand delivery options and optimize services for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Vee, Inc. today announced it has expanded its partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America. Powered by Instacart Fulfillment as a Service (FaaS), Hy-Vee is integrating Instacart's fulfillment capabilities for same-day delivery into its owned and operated websites and apps.

Instacart's Fulfillment as a Service offering makes it easy for retailers to plug Instacart fulfillment technology into their existing e-commerce via API, seamlessly integrating with their storefronts and brand identity. Retailers can choose from flexible options, including full-service order fulfillment, where Instacart's network of nearly 600,000 shoppers assist with picking, packing and delivery. Alternatively, retailers can opt for pickup or delivery-only services.

"We're proud to strengthen our partnership with Hy-Vee and equip them with the technology and tools they need to meet customers' needs," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Our goal is to empower our partners and offer seamless and personalized shopping experiences. We've spent more than a decade focusing on the care and craft of grocery and are continuing to push the envelope by creating even more fulfillment solutions that help our retail partners grow and meet the evolving needs of their customers and businesses."

Hy-Vee and Instacart first partnered in 2018 when they introduced same-day delivery to Hy-Vee customers for the first time through the Instacart App. Instacart's technology also allows Hy-Vee to accept EBT SNAP as a payment method online via the Instacart App.

Technology partner Upshop facilitated the integration of Fulfillment as a Service into Hy-Vee's e-commerce operations. Upshop brought new functionality by providing Hy-Vee with the flexibility to utilize Instacart for same-day fulfillment to ensure the retailer meets escalating demand.

For information about Fulfillment as a Service and the Instacart Platform, visit https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 retail units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

