Instacart and Hy-Vee Partner to Meet Growing Demand for Same-Day Delivery

News provided by

Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

08 Feb, 2024, 09:40 ET

Instacart Fulfillment as a Service helps Hy-Vee increase order fulfillment, expand delivery options and optimize services for customers 

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Vee, Inc. today announced it has expanded its partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America. Powered by Instacart Fulfillment as a Service (FaaS), Hy-Vee is integrating Instacart's fulfillment capabilities for same-day delivery into its owned and operated websites and apps.

Instacart's Fulfillment as a Service offering makes it easy for retailers to plug Instacart fulfillment technology into their existing e-commerce via API, seamlessly integrating with their storefronts and brand identity. Retailers can choose from flexible options, including full-service order fulfillment, where Instacart's network of nearly 600,000 shoppers assist with picking, packing and delivery. Alternatively, retailers can opt for pickup or delivery-only services.

"We're proud to strengthen our partnership with Hy-Vee and equip them with the technology and tools they need to meet customers' needs," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Our goal is to empower our partners and offer seamless and personalized shopping experiences. We've spent more than a decade focusing on the care and craft of grocery and are continuing to push the envelope by creating even more fulfillment solutions that help our retail partners grow and meet the evolving needs of their customers and businesses." 

Hy-Vee and Instacart first partnered in 2018 when they introduced same-day delivery to Hy-Vee customers for the first time through the Instacart App. Instacart's technology also allows Hy-Vee to accept EBT SNAP as a payment method online via the Instacart App.

Technology partner Upshop facilitated the integration of Fulfillment as a Service into Hy-Vee's e-commerce operations. Upshop brought new functionality by providing Hy-Vee with the flexibility to utilize Instacart for same-day fulfillment to ensure the retailer meets escalating demand.

For information about Fulfillment as a Service and the Instacart Platform, visit https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform.

About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.
Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 retail units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

Also from this source

Instacart Expands Online SNAP Acceptance to Reach 96% of SNAP Households Nationwide with Same-day Grocery Delivery

Instacart Expands Online SNAP Acceptance to Reach 96% of SNAP Households Nationwide with Same-day Grocery Delivery

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a series of retail expansions that will allow...
Instacart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 13, 2024

Instacart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 13, 2024

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.