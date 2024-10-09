Instacart and Roku Expand Advertising Partnership with New Shoppable Formats and Targeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are making TV moments shoppable for high-intent customers. In an expanded partnership, the leading grocery technology company in North America and the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. are providing the massive scale and valuable insights that consumer-packaged goods (CPG) advertisers need to connect with relevant audiences. With interactive ad formats, enhanced targeting capabilities, and closed-loop measurement, these brands can now get more from their advertising efforts—and consumers are one step closer to effortless and personalized shopping experiences while watching TV in the comfort of their homes.

Instacart and Roku first partnered in 2023 to offer advertisers insights to measure the impact of TV ads on e-commerce purchases. Numerous brands including Josh Cellars have leveraged the Instacart x Roku advertising partnership. This collaboration is showing strong results that demonstrate the power of integrating streaming and shopping, translating advertisers' media efforts to sales. On average, across multiple advertisers, 52% of streamers who purchased a product they saw advertised on Roku via Instacart were new-to-brand.

The new Instacart and Roku advertising capabilities now available to all advertisers include:

Shoppable ads: On Roku, CPG advertisers can create a direct path to purchase from their ad creative via text messaging or QR code, with Instacart as the landing destination. With Instacart, people watching Roku can go from seeing an ad to getting the advertised products in their hands in as fast as an hour - shopping from their favorite retailers.





Home Screen ad formats: Advertisers can now make targeted, high-impact shoppable placements on the Roku Home Screen that drive users to purchase those products on Instacart. This premium real estate enables brands to capture the attention of viewers as they decide which shows they want to watch on Roku.





Targeting: Brands can also now better reach consumers on Roku by delivering more relevant ads based on their Instacart purchase behavior. Advertisers can layer their Roku campaigns with Instacart first-party data to build category-based audience segments, both granularly (e.g. consumers who have bought their category and brand, lapsed users, or consumers new to their category or brand) as well as more broadly (e.g. consumers who have purchased kids products or zero sugar products), depending on their campaign objective.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Roku, creating an advertising experience that helps people see an ad and get that product from their TV screen to their doorstep in as fast as an hour," said Tim Castelli, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Instacart. "With our combined scale and advanced data insights, we're delivering precision targeting, highly relevant ads, and measurable outcomes in a privacy-compliant way to drive performance at a new level. Together, we are transforming how CPGs connect with consumers, making every ad not just an impression, but a direct pathway to purchase."

"In 2023, we partnered with Instacart to unlock TV measurement. Now, a year later, we're turning our attention to what every modern CPG marketer needs: massive scale and full-funnel solutions," said Jay Askinasi, SVP, Head of Global Media Revenue and Growth at Roku. "Advertisers can utilize even more of the Roku experience, from Home Screen ad placements to interactive shoppable ads. With the click of the Roku remote, users can make a purchase directly from their TV screen."

"We are constantly testing new channels as part of our marketing efforts to meet our customers where they are. Combining Roku's scale & innovative shoppable ad units with Instacart's first-party data & insights, we can now reach a massive TV streaming audience and offer them relevant and engaging ad experiences." – Dan Kleinman, Chief Brand Officer Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits.

Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., is streaming to 83.6 million households. Instacart has more than 1,500 retail partners on its platform and is available to over 98% of households in the U.S. and Canada. Today, Instacart partners with over 6,000 brand partners to offer full-funnel advertising solutions. Brands advertising with Instacart see an average sales lift of 15% – and sometimes double that.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV- related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

